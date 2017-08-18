India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli reaches Dambulla; see pic

Virat Kohli will lead India in ODI series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli will lead India in ODI series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team stamped authority in Test cricket after they attained 3-0 win in three-match series against Sri Lanka. They now move to Dambulla where Kohli and co. will lock horns with hosts Sri Lanka in first ODI of the five-match series. Skipper Virat uploaded a picture on his Twitter account and wrote, “At Dambulla for the ODIs now, another beautiful location. 😊🔝”

Virat Kohli has tasted success as a skipper in ODI cricket as well after taking up the full time role from MS Dhoni earlier this year. India under him defeated England at home while ended as runners up in Champions Trophy 2017. They last played a five-match ODI series against West Indies away from home and defeated them 3-1. Kohli’s troops would now be looking to continue their form against Sri Lanka as well.

At Dambulla for the ODIs now, another beautiful location. 😊🔝 pic.twitter.com/StkAZQzUGh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 18 August 2017

Hosts Sri Lanka on the other side have faced a few problems especially in the shorter format. They lost ODI series 3-1 to Zimbabwe at home earlier. The last time these two teams met each other in an ODI was during Champions Trophy and the Virat Kohli-led team stood on the losing side in that particular game.

It all started on this very chair, this very date and this very ground. 9 years today with the Indian cricket team! So grateful. 🙏 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/23vEL1tO3K — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 18 August 2017

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd