India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli puts India in the clear on smoggy day

Virat Kohli continued to score big runs and accumulate records with the latest being a 243 run knock against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of third Test.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: December 3, 2017 6:19 pm
Virat Kohli scored a double century against Sri Lanka in the third Test Virat Kohli scored his sixth double-ton against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
The second day’s play of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka saw Virat Kohli smack his sixth Test double century to steer to the top with most double-tons from Test captains. And yet, it wasn’t the most discussed topic of the day. That was reserved, however, for the notorious Delhi pollution and the smog that had collected in the capital in the morning and continued to persist till the afternoon. Smog played a role in Kohli exiting after a near-flawless 243 and in India declaring for 536/7. In response, Sri Lanka were 131/3 at stumps with bad light stopping play.

