India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli 156*, Murali Vijay 155; India 371/4 at stumps on Day 1 vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay continued to score big runs against Sri Lanka with both accumulating 150-plus knocks on the opening day of third Test.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: December 2, 2017 6:17 pm
Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli put together 283 runs Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli put together 283 runs on the opening day. (Source: AP)
Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay asserted their dominance over Sri Lanka once again to take India to 371/4 at stumps but suffered hiccups right at the death which provided solace to the visitors. The twin dismissals of Vijay and then Ajinkya Rahane – in a span of nine balls – both to Lakshan Sandakan and both stumpings by Niroshan Dickwella – did allow India’s firm grip on the contest on Day 1 to soften a bit. And yet, India would be happy with the showing from Kohli and Vijay who put together 283 runs and the hosts look the stronger after the opening day at Feroz Shah Kotla.

