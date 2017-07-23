India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli-led India travel to Galle from Colombo for first Test; see pic

Virat Kohli will be leading Indian team on tour of Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli will be leading Indian team on tour of Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

India are set to start their three-match Test series against Sri Lanka from July 26. India are scheduled to play their first match at Galle and skipper Virat Kohli took to social media and uploaded a picture captioned, “Off to Galle for the First Test, looking forward to the series. ✌️😇”

This is also Ravi Shastri’s first assignment after being appointed as head coach of Indian cricket team. Shastri was appointed for the post earlier this month after he was one of the six candidates to be interviewed by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Off to Galle for the First Test, looking forward to the series. ✌️😇 pic.twitter.com/DHebWmaZYn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 23 July 2017

India are touring Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. Virat’s troops are going into this series after standing on winning podium in five-match ODI series against West Indies. They won it by 3-1. On the other side, Sri Lanka have been facing a lot of problems both on and off-field. Their head coach resigned from his post earlier while they lost the ODI series 2-3 to Zimbabwe which forced Angelo Mathews to step down from captaincy.

In the only Test that they played against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka fought hard to win the match. Though they eventually grabbed the victory but had to chase a mammoth total of 388.

Schedule of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2017:

1st Test: July 26-30

Venue: Galle

2nd Test: August 3-7

Venue: Colombo

3rd Test: August 12-16

Venue: Kandy.

1st ODI: August 20

Venue: Dambulla

2nd ODI: August 24

Venue: Kandy

3rd ODI: August 27

Venue: Kandy

4th ODI: August 31

Venue: Colombo

5th ODI: September 3

Venue: Colombo

Only T20I: September 6

Venue: Colombo

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd