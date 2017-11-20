India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Social media eulogises India’s ‘fight back’

Virat Kohli scored 104* in second innings of first test against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli scored 104* in second innings of first test against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI)

The first Test of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw. Chasing a tricky total of 231, Sri Lanka were reduced to 7/75 in second innings before bad lights stopped play on Day 5. Earlier, riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten ton, India posted 8/352 (D) in second innings at Eden Gardens. Later, the hosts started off the proceedings pretty well with the ball as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the very first over of the Sri Lankan innings to remove Sadeera Samarawickrama for a duck.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were 7/75 when the on-field umpires called stumps on last day of the match. Kumar eventually returned with figures of 4/8 while Mohammed Shami scalped a couple of wickets after giving 34 runs in 9.3 overs. Umesh Yadav too picked up a wicket to return with 1/25 in 5 overs. Here’s a look at what pundits and experts have to say about the exciting finish to this first Test.

Inspite of rain washing out more than 180 overs,this was Test Match Cricket at it’s best. Bhuvi and Shami were simply outstanding. Was a delight to watch an exhibition of top class bowling. #IndvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 20 November 2017

Abhi world mein 2 top drivers hain, ek toh Lewis Hamilton aur doosre Virat Kohli….sublime. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 20 November 2017

Change of situation that brought about change in gears in Virat Kohli’s batting, was just great to see! Batsman in a different league, that’s what he is.👏👏👏🙏#INDvSL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 20 November 2017

Enjoyed @NiroshanDikka attitude and antics this afternoon. Good test match.. well played @imVkohli. Looking forward to the next one.👏👏 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 20 November 2017

Test cricket at its best…This is fantastic from team India coming from behind n fighting back the way they did 👏 @BCCI #INDvSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 20 November 2017

There will be many questions, many things to ponder over but a wonderful climax to a test match where so much time was lost — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 November 2017

On a fifth day Test Match in India, Bhuvi and Shami showed their class with an impeccable spell. India look blessed with the fast bowling talent right now. Few more overs and we could have wrapped this.#IndvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 20 November 2017

What an end to the Test match ! Test cricket at its best #INDvSL @BCCI #TeamIndia — Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) 20 November 2017

Great action packed 1st Test #INDvSL ends in a draw as both the teams put up a good show, #TeamIndia comeback in the second innings was extraordinary almost pulling out a victory. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 20 November 2017

The spirit of the Indian bowling in the 26.3 overs in the 4th innings was something which will make everyone feel proud. Bhuvi and Shami were brilliant. All the best for the 2nd Test. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 20 November 2017

