India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Social media eulogises India’s ‘fight back’

Virat Kohli went on to score 50th international hundred. He became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: November 20, 2017 5:03 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Suranga Lakmal, Shikhar Dhawan, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli scored 104* in second innings of first test against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI)
The first Test of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw. Chasing a tricky total of 231, Sri Lanka were reduced to 7/75 in second innings before bad lights stopped play on Day 5. Earlier, riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten ton, India posted 8/352 (D) in second innings at Eden Gardens. Later, the hosts started off the proceedings pretty well with the ball as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the very first over of the Sri Lankan innings to remove Sadeera Samarawickrama for a duck.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were 7/75 when the on-field umpires called stumps on last day of the match. Kumar eventually returned with figures of 4/8 while Mohammed Shami scalped a couple of wickets after giving 34 runs in 9.3 overs. Umesh Yadav too picked up a wicket to return with 1/25 in 5 overs. Here’s a look at what pundits and experts have to say about the exciting finish to this first Test.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

