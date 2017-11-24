India vs Sri Lanka: We are cramped for time… need to assess in future, says Virat Kohli

India will begin second Test against Sri Lanka from Friday in Nagpur. (Source: AP) India will begin second Test against Sri Lanka from Friday in Nagpur. (Source: AP)

With back-to-back series and hard-pressed to prepare for tough away rubbers, India skipper Virat Kohli said the team had no option but to treat the three Tests against Sri Lanka as practice for the South Africa tour.

Kohli said they had “no other choice but be in game situation and think of what’s coming ahead of us”.

That is to convert the Lankan series into a preparatory series of sorts.

For Kohli knows the inherent perils of an under-prepared campaign, and how the warm memories of consistent home triumphs could be erased all at once. “Everyone starts judging players when results come after Test matches. It should be a fair game where we get to prepare the way we want to and then we are entitled to be criticised,” he says. More so, as India have abysmally lost all series outside the sub-continent (barring West Indies), since they drew against South Africa in 2010-11.

Hence, the amplified scrutiny. Kohli knows well that knives will be drawn and twisted from every possibly angle, should they endure another thrashing this time round.

Ideally, he says, there should have been at least a month off so that they could chalk up a preparatory camp as well as give ample recovery time to their nucleus. Or perhaps, there should have been more warm-ups, as was the case in the past, a point former coach Anil Kumble had also vehemently raised several times. Before his only full-fledged overseas tour as coach – the series in West Indies – there was a 10-day camp. But with no scope for either, Kohli says he and his team began looking at the Sri Lanka series as an “opportunity to challenge ourselves and put us in a situation” rather than bolt their home supremacy, which in any case is already ascertained.

So the Eden Gardens surface, which unlike any other strip in the country, encouraged hellish swing. So, the desperation to turn a normally spin-friendly surface in Nagpur to a seaming one. So the decision to give Hardik Pandya a break, so the rush to test the mettle of another young all-rounder, so giving Ishant Sharma and the back-from-injury Murali Vijay some game time in Ranji Trophy – even if Shikhar Dhawan was around, Vijay could have been played. So also the premature discussion – two spinning all-rounders or one – for the South Africa series.

With all these factors weighing in Kohli’s mind, it wouldn’t be quite surprising if Vijay Shankar makes his debut in Nagpur. While Kohli might have faith in his traits and techniques, he would want to throw him at the deep end and see how he copes. It’s better perhaps to do it now than later, when the circumstances could be far from ideal. “We need to, obviously, find out more people who have that capability and whom we can groom as back-up for the all-rounder’s slot, which is very crucial for us when we travel abroad. That is the whole idea of bringing him in and keeping him in the set-up and making him familiar with what’s going on here and making him understand what he needs to work on and look at his game as well,” he reasoned.

On the surface, it’s difficult to configure how India could fit in both Vijay Shankar and Ishant. If if Kohli’s keen on seeing how the former adjusts to international cricket, he can pick him at the expense of the experienced Ishant, or maybe rest Umesh Yadav, who too hasn’t enjoyed much of a break and was bowling with a heavily bandaged right elbow. The consensual end being performing well in South Africa, a few experiments are as understandable as it’s invariable.

But not always will India be lucky to play a Test series against a relatively weaker side like Sri Lanka, or pick and choose their opponents. Tougher teams wouldn’t afford Kohli this luxury to experiment and simulate, treat the rubber like a preparatory series. Instead, they would be landing up in South Africa, waiting to be slaughtered.

So his plea for assessing the gap between series and redressing the calendar congestion. “As usual, cramped for time, which I think we need to assess in future as well, because we very easily assess the team when we go abroad but we don’t look at how many days we have got to prepare before we go to a particular place to play,” he says. The Sri Lankan players can’t be blamed if they felt a trifle demeaned by the excessive focus on the South Africa series, but they would understand Kohli’s dilemma. He is left with “no choice”.

