India vs Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga completes 1,000 runs in 2017

Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga joined India batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in scoring 1,000 runs in One-day Internationals this year during the course of his 95 in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

He became the first Sri Lanka batsman since Tillakaratne Dilshan in 2015 to achieve the milestone.

Tharanga has enjoyed a fantastic 2017 despite Sri Lanka losing 22 out of 28 ODIs in the year. He has scored 1,011 runs from 25 matches and an equal number of innings at an average of 48.14.

In the series against South Africa, he smashed 119 in Cape Town and averaged 37.8 in the series. Although he suffered a dip in the home series against India, Tharanga

blasted 112 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi to end the series with an average of 49.75.

The left-hander has two centuries and six fifties in the year.

Indian ace Kohli leads the charts with 1,460 runs in 26 matches while Sharma has 1,286 runs in 21 matches. Both have scored six centuries.

