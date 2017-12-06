India vs Sri Lanka: Two Silvas deny India 2-0

India and Sri Lanka drew the final Test in New Delhi. (BCCI Photo) India and Sri Lanka drew the final Test in New Delhi. (BCCI Photo)

India were on top for most part of the match and even on the final day, they looked good for win. But a superb effort from Dhananjaya de Silva and Roshen Silva saved the second Test for Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. Dhananjaya scored a brilliant 119, batting an injury, before retiring hurt due to the same thigh injury while Roshen scored a half-century on debut to take Sri Lanka to 299 for 5 at stumps on final day which gave them the draw but India won the three-match series 1-0.

India had Sri Lanka 31 for 3 at Stumps on day four and needed 7 wickets on final day to win the series 2-0. But, some gritty batting from Sri Lanka, errors in the field from India and a no-ball denied them a victory in a Test match in which they had their chances but they let them slip.

But India were mainly denied on the final day when Dhananjaya played some beautiful strokes using his wrist-work and assurity to play spin. He used the sweep shot to great effect and also pulled Ishant Sharma when he got the short-pitched delivery. His drives off R Ashwin were also as good as his sweeps. He played freely and did not let the pressure of saving the match get to him. Before retiring, he had hit 16 boundaries in total which were some of the best shots of the Sri Lankan innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd