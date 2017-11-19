India vs Sri Lanka: Two Half centuries, full marks for Sri Lanka on Day 3

Mathews and Thirimanne added 99 runs for the second wicket. (Source: PTI) Mathews and Thirimanne added 99 runs for the second wicket. (Source: PTI)

Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews were a study in contrast, batting wise. Thirimanne was fluent; Mathews, the former Sri Lanka captain, was tentative for long periods. But the tenacity to dig in provided the common thread.

At 34 for two, Sri Lanka were in trouble, notwithstanding the fact that India’s first innings folded for 172. The sun eventually peeped out, but even a third day Eden Gardens pitch had been offering enough seam movement. Thirimanne surprisingly wasn’t picked for the home Test series against India three months ago. Mathews missed the Pakistan series that preceded Sri Lanka’s ongoing tour of India, because of a calf injury.

On Saturday, Thirimanne and Mathews put on 99 runs for the third wicket and although they both got out in the final session, the visitors finished the day just seven runs shy of India’s first innings total, with six wickets in hand.

India made early breakthroughs that were, as head coach Ravi Shastri might have said, just what the doctor ordered. The in-form Dimuth Karunaratne looked out of sorts, survived once on referral and then, shouldered arms to a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery that cut back into him sharply. The ball struck him on the knee-roll and the ball-tracking showed it was hitting the stumps.

Kumar then removed Sadeera Samarawickrama with a back-of-a-length ball that seamed away and took the outside edge to Wriddhiman Saha. That was in the seventh over of Sri Lanka’s first innings. For the next 30 overs though, Thirimanne and Mathews remained unseparated and tilted the balance in their team’s favour.

The Sri Lankans supposedly took a leaf out of Cheteshwar Pujara’s book. On this pitch it was important to play the ball on merit — without thinking about the previous delivery or what will come next. Pujara was the only Indian batsman to score a half-century in the Indian innings. He played the line, played close to his body and never tried to push at the delivery. The only time he erred, Pujara was bowled through the gate.

Impatient bowling

Thirimanne and Mathews did just that. They were unfazed about getting beaten outside the off stump. They tried to wear down the bowlers and succeeded. The Indian fast bowlers became a tad impatient and tried to put in extra effort. Boundary balls started to arrive.

Umesh Yadav strayed down the leg side and Thirimanne clipped it to the fine leg boundary. Kumar bowed a half-volley and the left-hander caressed it to the cover fence. An on drive to an inswinger was even better.

Mathews, on the other hand, was scratchy to start with. A thick edge flew between the slips and gully as Mohammed Shami made one rear. Another one went past the second slip, with the Shami delivery moving late. Short of game time, Mathews was battling hard to get into the groove. He used all his experience. “Coming from an injury layoff, it wasn’t easy to have the same rhythm. I prepared well, but I had to use my experience,” Mathews said after the day’s play.

Thirimanne was dropped by Shikhar Dhawan at first slip off Yadav when he was on 27. Sri Lanka were on 70 for two then. The partnership started to swell, threatening to take the game away from the hosts. A seemingly desperate Virat Kohli brought on R Ashwin. Thirimanne promptly dispatched a faster delivery from the offie to the square leg fence. India needed the tea break to rethink.

Post-tea, Umesh and Shami fired on all cylinders. Two bowlers at 90 mph, movement and bounce — cricket in the fading light became engrossing. Thirimanne got to his fifty but failed to see through a fiery spell from Yadav. A rising delivery took the outside edge to Kohli at second slip.

Mathews got out tamely, after 52 off 94 balls. A slower delivery tempted the batsman to attempt a cover drive and KL Rahul at short cover took an easy catch. It was outside the off stump and in the context of the game, Mathews played a poor shot.

A close shave

Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal never looked convincing against pace. The former tried to pull one off Yadav but apparently got a tickle, with Saha running towards his left to complete the catch.

The on-field umpire upheld the appeal, but the Snicko didn’t pick a spike and the keeper-batsman survived. The Hot Spot wasn’t part of the DRS.

Sri Lanka finished at 165 for four, with bad light once again forcing an early close of play. But Yadav’s spell after tea – 7-1-25-2 – still kept India in the game. Both Shami and Kumar complemented him well.

Earlier, resuming on 74 for five, India lost wickets at regular intervals. Pujara got to his 16th Test half-ton before being removed by Lahiru Gamage. Saha was batting well but an attempted sweep off Dilruwan Perera brought about his dismissal. Ravindra Jadeja, too, fell prey to the off-spinner after Sri Lanka smartly exercised the DRS option. India’s batting had wilted in tough conditions.

