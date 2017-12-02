India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hail Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay for putting India in driver’s seat on Day 1

Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

India captain Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay became the highlight of the first day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka as the duo stiched the fourth highest 3rd wicket partnership for the country in Tests, putting India in the driver’s seat. India were 371 for four at the close at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi on Saturday.

Kohli, the ‘Milestone Man’, became the first captain to hit three successive hundreds in three-match Test series after he won the toss and opted to bat. The 29-year old, who remained not out after a majestic 156, which contained 16 fours, also completed his individual 5000 runs in the longest version of the game. Meanwhile, Murali Vijay raced to his 11th Test century, before getting stumped by Niroshan Dickwella for 155.

After a draw in the opener and win in the second Test, India are 1-0 up in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka and would look to seal the series and equal Australia’s record of winning nine consecutive series wins. Twitter hailed the captain and opener Vijay for a fine start to the final Test in the series. Here are the best reactions:

Sometimes you get to see a batsman in complete control of a situation, almost looking invincible. At this stage, Virat Kohli is in that zone. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 December 2017

The greatest batsman of his generation. He is on a different level to any current batsmen – @imVkohli! — KP (@KP24) 2 December 2017

What a dominating session by India. After 2 sessions scoring at 4.3 rpo. Virat looking in ominous form and a wonderful back to back century from Murali Vijay. Total control. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 2 December 2017

This hunger for runs is what sets @imVkohli apart. Consistency and strike rate. 3 tests 3 hundreds! @cricketaakash Incredible! #ViratKohli — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) 2 December 2017

3rd century in 3 innings. Salute to the modern master @imVkohli . What an inspiration !#INDvsSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 December 2017

Top class 100 from Murali Vijay. Really happy for him .After a comeback 2 back to back centuries. Rightly called the monk @mvj888 .#INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 December 2017

Back to back hundreds. Monk like discipline from Vijay. Hundred was there for the taking…and he took it. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 December 2017

Congratulation @imVkohli on scoring 20th Test century. Keep it up! #India is proud of you. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) 2 December 2017

Three in a row! @imVkohli has reached a century in his third consecutive innings against Sri Lanka! What a player! ?? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/xkk76qbiyn — ICC (@ICC) 2 December 2017

