India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hail Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay for putting India in driver’s seat on Day 1

India reached 371 for four at the close on the opening day of the third Test against Sri Lanka as Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay stitched a partnership of 283 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: December 2, 2017 6:32 pm
Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay on first day of third Test against sri lanka Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)
India captain Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay became the highlight of the first day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka as the duo stiched the fourth highest 3rd wicket partnership for the country in Tests, putting India in the driver’s seat. India were 371 for four at the close at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi on Saturday.

Kohli, the ‘Milestone Man’, became the first captain to hit three successive hundreds in three-match Test series after he won the toss and opted to bat. The 29-year old, who remained not out after a majestic 156, which contained 16 fours, also completed his individual 5000 runs in the longest version of the game. Meanwhile, Murali Vijay raced to his 11th Test century, before getting stumped by Niroshan Dickwella for 155.

After a draw in the opener and win in the second Test, India are 1-0 up in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka and would look to seal the series and equal Australia’s record of winning nine consecutive series wins. Twitter hailed the captain and opener Vijay for a fine start to the final Test in the series. Here are the best reactions:

