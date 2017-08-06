Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati applauds India’s series win in Sri Lanka

Courtesy of twin tons by Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis the Lankans provided a spirited fightback. But it did not prove to be enough as Ravindra Jadeja bagged another fifer to seal the win for the India.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 6, 2017 3:21 pm
Ravindra Jadeja led from the front to help India win over Sri Lanka in their second test match in Colombo. (Source: AP)
The Indian cricket team won the second Test against Sri Lanka after beating them comprehensively at Colombo. With this win, India recorded an incredible eight series consecutive series win. India won by an innings and 53 runs after dismissing Sri Lanka for 386. This was after India had posted a mammoth 622 in the first innings and then dismissed the visitors for a paltry 183. Thereafter, India enforced the follow-on. Courtesy of twin tons by Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis the Lankans provided a spirited fightback. But it did not prove to be enough as Ravindra Jadeja bagged another fifer to seal the win for the India. India’s win drew applause on Twitter and here are some of the reactions.

After the win Ravindra Jadeja was rewarded with the Man of the match. After receiving his award Jadeja said, “In the first innings, the ball wasn’t turning when we were batting. But then it started turning from the middle part of the wicket. Mendis played very well, played some brilliant shots. As a team, I think we also played good cricket. If the batsman is playing sweep regularly, it’s always a challenge. We have to change the line and lengths.”

