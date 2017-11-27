India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hail R Ashwin, India as hosts crush Sri Lanka by innings and 239 runs

Ravichandran Ashwin took his 300th Test wicket on Monday in Nagpur. (Source: AP) Ravichandran Ashwin took his 300th Test wicket on Monday in Nagpur. (Source: AP)

In a match completely dominated by Virat Kohli’s men, India thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. R Ashwin became the fastest to claim 300 Test wickets on the fourth day of the second Test in Nagpur. After restricting the visitors to 205 in the first innings, India declared at a mammoth 610/6, taking a huge lead of 405, thanks to a double ton by Kohli (213) and hundreds from Cheteshwar Pujara (143), Murali Vijay (128) and Rohit Sharma (102).

While Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets in the match, Ashwin finished with eight, thereby completing 300 wickets and setting Twitter on fire. Here are the best reactions from India’s demolition of Dinesh Chandimal’s team:

If we aren’t asking how many wickets the Great Dennis Lillie took in the subcontinent, let’s not ask how many Ashwin took outside the subcontinent. Must acknowledge the enormity of his achievement. #300 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2017

For his fantastic double century yesterday, India captain @imVkohli is named Player of the Match! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gqhee8ihuB — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2017

Kudos! The records keep piling up @ashwinravi99. Now quickest to 300 Test wickets. Like the quickest 250, again just ahead of the great DK Lillee. #INDvSL — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) November 27, 2017

While India will be happy with the runs from Murali Vijay, the biggest return from this game is the bowling of Ishant Sharma — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

Very disappointing from Sri Lanka today. I wonder what the levels of self-belief in the dressing room are. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

300 wickets in 54 tests is a colossal achievement for @ashwinravi99. It makes him worthy of being called a modern great. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

I must confess it irritates me no end when people focus on what Ashwin hasn’t done. Like they did with the giant Kumble who took 619 wickets. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

Today’s win equalled India’s record for their biggest margin of victory in a Test! #INDvSL #howzstat pic.twitter.com/q8P3PJO7qf — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2017

If the opposition is not challenging enough, you annihilate them. That’s exactly what India has done here. Lost the toss. Bossed the game. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2017

Fastest to 300. Well done, Ashwin ???? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2017

A massive win for India! Ashwin reaches 300 Test wickets as the hosts canter to victory by an innings and 239 runs in Nagpur! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/C0rVbwbaPs — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on reaching 300 Test wickets, the fastest player to reach the milestone, taking just 54 matches! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/IW7lzG4ZMd — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2017

SriLanka is half the size of Tamil Nadu & it has 23 first class teams. Right there you see the problem with Sri Lankan cricket & where the solution lies to their problems.#INDvSL? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 27 November 2017

