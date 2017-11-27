Top Stories
India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hail R Ashwin, India as hosts crush Sri Lanka by innings and 239 runs

India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hailed R Ashwin and India for a crushing performance in Nagpur to beat Sri Lanka by innings and 239 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: November 27, 2017 2:42 pm
Ravichandran Ashwin took his 300th Test wicket Ravichandran Ashwin took his 300th Test wicket on Monday in Nagpur. (Source: AP)
In a match completely dominated by Virat Kohli’s men, India thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. R Ashwin became the fastest to claim 300 Test wickets on the fourth day of the second Test in Nagpur. After restricting the visitors to 205 in the first innings, India declared at a mammoth 610/6, taking a huge lead of 405, thanks to a double ton by Kohli (213) and hundreds from Cheteshwar Pujara (143), Murali Vijay (128) and Rohit Sharma (102).

While Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets in the match, Ashwin finished with eight, thereby completing 300 wickets and setting Twitter on fire. Here are the best reactions from India’s demolition of Dinesh Chandimal’s team:

