TV crew member gets hit by Mohammed Shami delivery, Virat Kohli ensures proper treatment

In another instance of exhibition of Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggression on and off the field, showing his caring side, the Indian skipper stopped his batting session and attended a TV crew member who was hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery. According to a PTI report, Kohli, during a net session with Shami, missed one of his delivery and the ball went through the net and hit the TV crew member on the forehead.

Kohli rushed to the member and asked the Indian team physio to give him immediate treatment. The skipper only resumed training when he was ensured that the TV crew member received proper attention. Earlier in the session, Kohli chopped his handle and was seen batting with a shorter handle.

While it has been a dominating run in the shorter formats, big scores haven’t come for the skipper in his last six outings in the Whites. Kohli managed 42, 13, 3, 6, 12 and 0 in the Test series against Sri Lanka. The right-hander’s last big knock was in February this year when he hit 204 against Bangladesh.

India’s three-Test series begins in Kolkata on November 16 and ends with the thirst Test starting December 2 in New Delhi.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

