India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan continues form with bat, smacks 90 in 49 balls

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, India got off to a poor start in the first T20I of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Dushmantha Chameera dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over with the help of a brilliant catch from Jeevan Mendis, while Nuwan Pradeep took the wicket of Suresh Raina in the very next over. The onus to settle the side came on to the shoulders of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in a brilliant form in the limited-overs format over the last few months.

The 32-year-old stitched a 95-run partnership for the third wicket with right-hand batsman Manish Pandey and stabilised the Indian innings. The left-hand batsman went on to complete his 5th T20I fifty in 30 balls in the process and brought the pressure back to Sri Lanka.

But the opener failed to score his first century in the format after he was dismissed by Danushka Gunathilaka for 90, the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the T20Is in Sri Lanka. Dhawan tried to smack a ball that was pitched slightly wide for a six but the mistiming of the shot took the ball straight to Thisara Perera at long-off.

His innings of 49-ball 90, comprising of six fours and six sixes, ensured that India set up a competitive target for Sri Lanka on a flatter pitch. He was supported on the other end by Manish Pandey who scored 37 runs in 35 balls, while Rishabh Pant smacked 23 runs in 23 balls. A small cameo in the end by Dinesh Karthik, who scored 13 runs in 6 balls took India to 174/5 in 20 overs, setting the target of 175 for the home side to chase.

