Latest News
  • India to play Sri Lanka, Bangladesh in tri-series under revised schedule

India to play Sri Lanka, Bangladesh in tri-series under revised schedule

India will play a tri-nation series scheduled to begin on March 6 in Sri Lanka involving the home team and Bangladesh.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 10:38 pm
india cricket schedule, india cricket team, india vs sri lanka 2018 India will play Sri Lanka in the opening game of tri-series. (AP File Photo)
Related News

The fixtures for the T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh have been revised, and the tournament will now be held from March 6 to 18. To kick off the tournament, which will be played in celebration of Sri Lanka’s 70th year of independence, India will once again take on the island nation in the opening match.

The event was to run from March 8 to 20, as per the earlier schedule. The tournament, to be called Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round robin format with all the three teams playing each other twice, and the top two progressing to the March 18 final.

All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications, has acquired the exclusive India broadcast rights of the tournament.

Revised fixtures:
March 6: Sri Lanka vs India
March 8: Bangladesh vs India
March 10: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
March 12: India vs Sri Lanka
March 14: India vs Bangladesh
March 16: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
March 18: Final

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table