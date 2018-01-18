India to play Sri Lanka, Bangladesh in tri-series under revised schedule

India will play Sri Lanka in the opening game of tri-series. (AP File Photo) India will play Sri Lanka in the opening game of tri-series. (AP File Photo)

The fixtures for the T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh have been revised, and the tournament will now be held from March 6 to 18. To kick off the tournament, which will be played in celebration of Sri Lanka’s 70th year of independence, India will once again take on the island nation in the opening match.

The event was to run from March 8 to 20, as per the earlier schedule. The tournament, to be called Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round robin format with all the three teams playing each other twice, and the top two progressing to the March 18 final.

All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications, has acquired the exclusive India broadcast rights of the tournament.

Revised fixtures:

March 6: Sri Lanka vs India

March 8: Bangladesh vs India

March 10: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

March 12: India vs Sri Lanka

March 14: India vs Bangladesh

March 16: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

March 18: Final

