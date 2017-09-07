Rohit Sharma thanks fans for ‘continued support’ after Sri Lanka clean sweep, watch video

Rohit Sharma commended his teammates and support staff for India’s performance in Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter) Rohit Sharma commended his teammates and support staff for India’s performance in Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma posted a video message on his social media handles in which he spoke about India’s incredible performance in their recently concluded tour of Sri Lanka. India won all nine matches they played in Sri Lanka across all formats in an unprecedented feat, the last of which was a seven wicket win in a one-off T20I. Rohit himself had been in the thick of action, scoring two centuries and half-century in the five-match ODI series.

India first won the Test series 3-0 and followed it up with a 5-0 thrashing in the ODI series. It was the first time that Sri Lanka had been whitewashed in a bilateral ODI series at home. They complete the tour clean sweep with the T20I win. The only time India’s hegemony was challenged was in the second ODI when they fell to 131/7 chasing 237. MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar then led India to victory on D/L method.

Here is what Rohit said in his video:

“What an amazing journey this has been for all of us right from the Test series till the last T20I we played today. We are going back home undefeated and that is never easy, it doesn’t matter which country we play in. Just goes to show that this team has a lot of character and we have got a great bunch of players and support staff who are willing to work hard all the time and give everything they have. Credit goes to each and every one of us. Also the support back home. Your continued support is always appreciated by all the players and we look forward to your continued support in the future again. Thank you again, and we look forward to Australia now.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd