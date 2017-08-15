India vs Sri Lanka: This is the worst series loss I have experienced, says Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal saw his side lose the Test series 3-0 to India. (Source: AP) Dinesh Chandimal saw his side lose the Test series 3-0 to India. (Source: AP)

After suffering a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of team India, a dejected Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal claimed that it was the worst Test series in his career.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, Chandimal said, “This was the toughest series in eight years playing international cricket, no doubt,” and added, “The reason is that we were not able to take the games to five days. The previous two were four-day Tests, and this was a three-day Test. Since I’ve been in this team, this is the worst series loss I’ve experienced.”

Commenting on the lack of application shown by the Lankan batsman, he said, “We were not able to take the games to five days. I am disappointed that if we could have dragged the game to the fifth day we could have learned something, but losing within two and half days you cannot give any excuses,” and added, “As an opener you should at least bat for 15 to 20 overs. As I said, we gave some game plan to each and every player. They have to execute them when in the middle. We failed to do that in the series and that cost us dearly I would say,”

He further went on to add, “As a captain, I would like to take the responsibility. The fans have always supported us. They encourage us always. Today we saw despite losing, people applauding us. That is what the team needs now. We cannot let the players be mentally down. We are doing the process right. We might not get results soon, but we are confident that the future looks good,” he added with hope.

“During training, we are doing a lot of hard work. We had some gameplan and we spoke so many things during the game. As a player when you have to go to the middle you have to put them to practice. That was what the batsmen were unable to do. As players we had to stand up and do our performances well,”

Lauding team India for their consistent performance, Chandimal said that he doesn’t want to give any excuses but did admit that consistency has been a huge issue this series.

