India vs Sri Lanka: Third Test will give us a good experience before the South Africa tour, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay smashed a century in the second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay smashed a century in the second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Murali Vijay, who smashed a century in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, addressed the media on Friday, a day before the third Test against Sri Lanka in New Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Vijay said the final Test will provide them a good experience before the South Africa tour.

Asked if Feroz Shah Kotla is a good wicket to bat on, Vijay replied, “It is a nice wicket to play. It has grass, that is the whole point. Hopefully, the wicket plays good and we get a good experience before the South Africa tour.”

With Shikhar Dhawan back in the squad, India have a happy opening dilemma ahead of the third Test. On being asked whether not knowing who would open the innings alongside him affect his performance, Vijay said, “No, not really. We three are very good friends off the field. So it makes it much easier. Definitely, it is an opener playing in the regular. We three have good rapport off the field. So it definitely helps in the future as well.”

On being asked about his preparation for the upcoming overseas tour, Vijay said that he is trying to improve his game every day. “I am trying to do something different in my practice, bring some fun, so it becomes more challenging for me and I try to become better each and every day,” he said.

The 33-year old further added that with plenty of Test cricket in recent months, India should be clear on their plans for the overseas tour. “We have been playing Test cricket for a while now. The same team members are stuck together. It is important to communicate and share knowledge with each other and these are things I look forward to because they are going to add more value. We should be clear ahead of what we are going to do,” he said.

The third Test between India and Sri Lanka starts on Saturday. The hosts are leading the series by 1-0 and a win at Feroz Shah Kotla would give skipper Virat Kohli yet another series win.

