India vs Sri Lanka: The one and only

As Kuldeep Yadav ran gingerly to fetch Shikhar Dhawan some refreshment, the latter, then batting on 150, broke into an impromptu jig. As if the Galle stadium was a disco and he was greeting a prompt bartender. But it’s such raw incandescence that makes Dhawan an exceedingly watchable cricketer and an immensely likeable character.

He carries to the ground the exuberance of a West Delhi club cricketer who is out there for a Sunday afternoon testimonial with his chums, unbridled by the clutches of professionalism. His168-balled 190 was a reflection of this intrinsic positivity and inherent cheerfulness. It was also fuelled by an unflinching ambition to reclaim his Test spot. For Dhawan is not all bling and brio, he is a determined person too, having overcome several career-threatening phases, from injuries to form slumps, and weakness against high-quality pace to frequent lapses in concentration.

The circumstances that led Dhawan to relinquish a holiday in Hong Kong and a vacation in Melbourne, and then saw him dropped on 32, were indeed fortunate. Still, scoring 126 runs in a session is no fluke. Only Dennis Compton, Stan MacCabe and Wally Hammond have plundered more in this supposedly meandering, second session. You can also weave in the fact that the pitch was flat and the Lankan bowlers stingless, but the radiance of his knock remains undiminished.

A rare achievement

It’s a feat that continues to tug at the heart of cricket’s romantics. For even after the advent of T20 cricket, it’s a rare achievement. Only Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, AB de Villiers, Aravinda de Silva and Mushfiqur Rahim have managed it thus far in this century.

It was as much about the landmark as the journey which renders this knock special. He racked up those runs with a breathtaking amalgam of old-fashioned belligerence and modern-day pyrotechnics, which in mood was reminiscent of his debut hundred in Mohali, where again he had belted 106 runs in the second session. “Better than that,” Dhawan later said, giggling.

The canvas of strokes was different, though. In Mohali, the fury of his cuts and slashes stood out. Here, he resisted the cut until he was into his 80s. Instead, the bleeding feature was the way he drove, and eventually wore down the spinners. Generally, he likes to sweep/swat them, or wait on the back-foot to cut them. Both have been his percentage shots, and both have done him in a few times, like during his 84 against the West Indies in North Sound last year where he miscued a sweep. But in Galle, he made a concerted effort to reach the pitch and drive them down the ground more often. He wouldn’t look to loft them, but rather crunch them through wherever he wished to.

Dhawan admitted it was the lack of turn that encouraged him to step out than any concerted plan. But it also neutralised Sri Lankan spinners’ ploy to make him play the cut as often as possible and induce an edge to the keeper. Subsequently, their lines became more restrictive and leg-sidish, which gave him the liberty to bring out the audacious sweeps, which he plays better and more frequently than any other Indian batsman around. It’s more of a utility shot than a connoisseur’s delight, but it disrupts the best-laid plans of a spinner. It irritates them to a point of stiff resignation, as it did to Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera.

There were several stunning drives, but these two stood out. The first was when he drilled Herath, soon after lunch, through the covers, inside-out and against the turn. It just about threaded the narrow creek between short cover and short mid-on — in fact, it grazed the boots of short cover. It was risk-fraught, but he was in no mood to eschew risks. Herath straightened his line next ball, but Dhawan just bludgeoned it past long-on. That set the tone for some heavy-metal, head-banging stuff in the second session.

As he rampaged on, in a mellifluous rhythm, it didn’t matter where the bowlers pitched or intended to pitch. He reduced them to mere props in a magic show, toying with their lengths and scarring their soul. The latter half of his innings was an exhibition of high-quality sweeps, the conventional ones and the new-age ones. Like the “upright” paddle sweep off Dilruwan, which he executed without arching his back or kneeling down, but with just a furious twirl of his wrists.

Just when a double-century beckoned, an over before tea, he holed out to Angelo Mathews at mid-off, attempting to banish Nuwan Pradeep to the adjoining bus station. It was the slowness of the pitch that undid him and Dhawan walked back shadow-practising the stroke and shaking his head. For the first time on Wednesday, he looked a tad dismayed, without the usual joie de vivre. He admitted as much, later in the press conference, before the magnificence of the feat set in and he laughed it off with his typical cheeriness.

The knock could have ended in a better way, but he couldn’t be blamed for attempting a shot that could be termed silly. For he was inhabiting such an elevated space that it seemed he could do no wrong. The innings could revive his Test career, but more than anything else, he would love to remember this as the innings where the Dhawan-ness of Dhawan manifested the most. A knock that symbolises his spirit.

