India vs Sri Lanka: Numbers reveal the great divide

The Indian bowlers dominated the list of most economical bowlers of the series. Mohammed Shami was the most economical bowler followed by Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. (Source: AP) The Indian bowlers dominated the list of most economical bowlers of the series. Mohammed Shami was the most economical bowler followed by Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. (Source: AP)

India trounced Sri Lanka in just three days at Pallekele to register their first away Test series whitewash. However, what was noticeable was the eventual margin between the two sides: an innings and 171 runs with Sri Lanka unable to make India bat in the second innings for a second straight Test. As the series progressed and moved from Galle to Colombo and now to Kandy, the margin of defeat has only gotten bigger while the level of embarrassment for the hosts continued to rise. In the first Test, India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs and won the second by innings and 53 runs. The gap between the two sides is visible beyond just the victory margins – even in individual performances, Virat Kohli-captained India did miles better than the hosts Sri Lanka who looked weary with the bat and the ball.

# India scored a combined 1949 runs in four innings in the series. Infact, two of the innings – in Colombo and Galle – were both shortened with India declaring after losing nine wickets and three wickets respectively. That’s an average of 487 runs per inning. Compare that to Sri Lanka who scored a collective 1421 runs in the series in six innings at an average of 236 runs.

# Individually speaking, three of the five top scoring batsmen in the series batsmen wore the India jersey. Shikhar Dhawan was the pick of the lot with 358 runs in the series followed by Cheteshwar Pujara (309) and Ajinkya Rahane (229 runs) in fourth. Dimuth Karunaratne (285 runs) and Niroshan Dickwella (227 runs) were the two batsmen who came close to giving the Indian bowlers some competition.

# Courtesy of the phenomenal batting display India became first visiting team to score more than 500 in two successive Tests (first two Tests) in Sri Lanka. This was also the second instance when a side had scored more than 600 four times in a year.

#The series also witnessed the first time in a Test match in Sri Lanka where six Indian batsmen ended up scoring more than 50 in India’s innings. The dominating batting performance by Sri Lanka also witnessed the visitor’s record leads of over 300 runs three times – once each at Galle, Colombo (SSC) and Pallekele – a feat achieved by them for the first time.

#Furthermore, amongst the list of highest averages of batsmen in the series, the Indian batsman ruled the roost and not a single Sri Lankan batsman could feature in the top five. Shikhar Dhawan recorded the highest average in the series with 89.50.

But it is not only the batting where the divide is far and wide. With the ball, Indian bowlers were miles ahead of their rivals. But it is not only the batting where the divide is far and wide. With the ball, Indian bowlers were miles ahead of their rivals.

# But it is not only the batting where the divide is far and wide. With the ball, Indian bowlers were miles ahead of their rivals. R Ashwin emerged as the highest wicket taker in the series with 17 scalps to his name with a best of 5/69. Ravindra Jadeja (13), Mohammed Shami (10) and Umesh Yadav (6) too gave evidence to Sri Lanka losing twenty wickets in each match. Nuwan Pradeep was the best bowler for Sri Lanka with six wickets – incidentally, all six of his wickets came in the same inning in Galle.

#Individual bowling achievements saw the Indian team overshadow their rivals comfortably. Ravindra Jadeja became the quickest left armer to reach 150 wickets in Tests while R Ashwin (in the second Test) scalped his 26th five-wicket haul in Test match cricket.

# Another noticeable fact was the high run rate which the Indian batsmen maintained during their innings. Throughout the series, the run rate for India remained consistently above 3.5 runs per over and sometimes even touched 5 in a session. However, when the Indian bowlers came into bowl they kept the opposition under check. This once again led to the Indian bowlers dominate the list of most economical bowlers of the series.

# Mohammed Shami was the most economical bowler (2.91) followed by Hardik Pandya (2.97), R Ashwin (3.02) and Kuldeep Yadav (3.20). Kuldeep Yadav is followed by Vishwa Fernando (3.35) who was the only Lankan bowler who managed to feature in the list of top five.

Hence, with this whitewash not only did India emphasise their supremacy over their neighbours rivals but also managed to leapfrog ahead of the 1996 World Champions leaps and bounds. Sri Lanka was outplayed and outclassed in every department and to narrow the gap will require a considerable amount of introspection and rebuilding.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App