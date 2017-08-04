India vs Sri Lanka: The ball is spinning but it needs to be seen how things go, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane scored 132 runs during India’s first innings of second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: AP) Ajinkya Rahane scored 132 runs during India’s first innings of second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: AP)

India dominated the second day’s play against Sri Lanka in Colombo after R Ashwin scalped two wickets before stumps. Earlier, the visiting side went on to compile 622/9 before making the declaration. At the post-match presser, centurion Ajinkya Rahane, spoke about his innings, how the track is behaving and why third day will play a crucial role.

“Playing sweep shots is high-risk because bounce is variable. Some balls are bouncing while others are keeping low. Playing on this wicket isn’t easy for the batsmen and tomorrow (Saturday) would be key for our bowlers to bowl in right areas,” said Rahane, who scored 132.

Rahane, who had good outing in the ODI series in West Indies, said he wanted to carry that form into the whites and continued with the positive mindset.

“It was important but for me I was confident about myself. I was batting well in West Indies so I wanted to carry that form. So here I decided that if i play positively and play properly I would convert it into a big one,” he said.

“Its all about mindset. Coming into the game knowing it is a spinning track. I was visualising what are the good shots on this wicket. we had to dominate their four spinners,” added Rahane.

There was lot of purchase for the spinners on the second day but Rahane insisted that bowlers need to pitch it in the right areas.

“It wont be easy for our bowlers too, for the bowlers we have to get their eight wickets too. The ball is spinning but it needs to be seen how things go, ” Rahane said.

India have been scoring big in the Tests and the lower-order continues to play the important role for the side. Rahane lauded the contribution from the last four and also praised Sanjay Bangar.

“It will be a different challenge. It’s good to see different batsmen scoring runs and even at the bottom of the players are scoring runs. It is good that last four are contributing and credit for that goes to Sanjay Bangar and Raghu in the nets,” said the Indian batsman.

India have been dominating the opposition with their batting and the same was repeated in the first innings of the second Test.

“We dont look at our opponents. For us it is imp to keep our standards high and give our best all time. I discussed with Virat (Kohli) that we needed 150-200 runs for a stand to push them on backfoot and that what happened with Pujara,” said Rahane.

“We are talking about that we want to dominate. Shikhar (Dhawan) is batting well and (KL) Rahul came in this match. We know that if Shikhar and Rahul continue batting like that the middle order can carry that momentum,” concluded the right-hander.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd