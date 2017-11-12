India vs Sri Lanka: Sweep or be clean-swept

Karunaratne, who has been Sri Lanka’s mainstay against Pakistan, scored a composed 50 off 62 balls. (Source: AP) Karunaratne, who has been Sri Lanka’s mainstay against Pakistan, scored a composed 50 off 62 balls. (Source: AP)

Dimuth Karunaratne was a little disappointed not to face left-arm spin, as Sri Lanka started their India tour with a two-day warm-up fixture against Board President’s XI on Saturday. India’s Test squad has two left-arm spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, and maybe it was a tactical ploy from the selectors to deny the visitors anything of that variety in the tour game. Instead, Jalaj Saxena and Akash Bhandari bowled fastish off-spin and flattish leg-break respectively to the Lankans on a batting-friendly pitch at JU’s Salt Lake Campus ground and runs flowed freely. Karunaratne chose to return to the pavilion after scoring a 62-ball 50.

He is Sri Lanka’s in-form batsman with two centuries and a 90-plus score in his last four Test matches. His 196 against Pakistan in UAE last month came on a pitch where spinners from both sides collectively took 24 wickets. But his 141 against R Ashwin and Jadeja at SSC in August was arguably a better innings, albeit in a losing cause. Sweeps, conventional and reverse , had been his most productive shot during that knock . As many as 68 runs were scored in the arc between fine leg and deep mid-wicket. The left-hander used the reverse more frequently against Ashwin as it allowed him to play with the turn. A significant portion of his 33 runs in the region between deep backward point and third man was a result of that shot.

“It wasn’t an easy wicket to bat in the second innings, but I took the challenge and was determined to get some runs. Ashwin was likely to get wickets there, so I was thinking to play first five overs without any big shots. I realised it won’t be easy and played a lot of reverse sweeps, which forced them to change their plans. I try to play in my comfort zone always. That’s the key for me. I try to bat for longer periods and that’s my gameplan,” Karunaratne said.

‘Thinking out of the box’

He revealed that sweeps and reverse sweeps would be big part of his batting plans against the Indian spinners in the forthcoming three-Test series. Karunaratne believes that an out-of-the-box approach can upset India’s bowling rhythm.

“ If you need to change the field you have to do something extra. Otherwise Jadeja and Ashwin are both hungry for wickets every time. So when they bowl good line and lengths, I stick to the basics. If I don’t give any chance to them, they will try to do something else. That’s my plan, to wait for the loose ones from both spinners. If it’s not working, then I will try something out of the box and put pressure on the bowlers,” Karunaratne said, adding: “We practised on dusty wickets in Sri Lanka.”

Sweep became very popular among the overseas batsmen to negate spin in the subcontinent ever since Graham Gooch had swept India out of the World Cup in 1987. Gooch’s relentless sweeping neutralised Ravi Shastri and Maninder Singh at Wankhede. He created a template. Later, the likes of Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers used the shot very effectively against the Indian spinners. Cook was the most successful of them all, hitting five centuries in 13 Tests here. Michael Clarke was a rare breed—972 runs in 13 Tests in India including three centuries—who used his feet against the spinners on turning pitches.

There had been occasions, when opposition batsmen managed to ruffle the Indian spinners by thinking out of the box and putting pressure on them. Ashwin, especially, has had a tendency to try too many variations, when his Plan A is not working. The Mumbai Test against England in 2012 was a case in point, when Pietersen unleashed his full repertoire of sweep shots, playing one of the greatest innings by an overseas batsman on Indian soil. Ashwin had conceded 145 runs in 42.3 overs on the face of an onslaught. The Ashwin of 2017, however, is a different beast.

Over the past 12-odd months, the offie has taken 99 wickets in 16 Tests and Jadeja bagged 84 scalps in 15. During India’s 3-0 clean sweep in Sri Lanka earlier this year, the two had accounted for 30 scalps.

Maybe, Karunaratne tried to play mind games ahead of the Test series, with “out of the box” remark. Then again, his consistency makes him Sri Lanka’s best bet to counter India’s spin threat. He will also have the small matter of facing Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. “I played against them in the last series, so I have a few plans. I know what they will do with me, so I prepared before coming here. I will stick to that plan. If it needs changes, I will do that,” Karunaratne said.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 411/6 in 88 overs (S Samarawickrama74, N Dickwella 73*; Sandeep Warrier 2/60) vs Board President’s XI.

