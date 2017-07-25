India vs Sri Lanka: We have a game plan for each India player, says Rangana Herath

Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath believes that they have to come up with something special to win against India. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath believes that they have to come up with something special to win against India. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Rangana Herath believes that if they want to create any chances against the World No.1 ranked Test team India, they will have to show something special on the field during the three Test match series starting on Wednesday.

“We chased 380-odd in our last Test. But India and Zimbabwe are different teams, and we are playing international cricket so that confidence should help the boys. They are the No. 1 team at the moment and are playing very good cricket. So this is an interesting and challenging tour for us. We need to do something special,” said Herath on the eve of the first Test in Galle.

“We need to look for a home advantage. But at the same time, we’ll have to look at different abilities of both teams. We select the team on that basis. So far, we have played with more spinners but we’re playing against the world’s number one team. So we have a responsibility (to judge the situation accordingly),” he added on being asked about Sri Lanka’s pace and spin options.

Sri Lanka’s main batsman, and also the new Test captain, Dinesh Chandimal will miss the first Test against India after suffering from pneumonia. In his place, Dhananjaya de Silva has been included in the squad.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka have included Nuwan Pradeep and left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara in the squad. Pushpakumara has a remarkable first class record as he has picked 558 wickets in 99 matches and would provide huge support from the other end to Herath.

“It’s a big loss for us. As a captain or as a player, Dinesh Chandimal gives his 100 percent to the team. We miss him but I am sure he will come back for either the second Test or in the third Test. Malinda Pushpakumara can take over from me, and I totally agree on that. If you take his First-Class career, he has taken more than 500 wickets. Those statistics say that he is a very good bowler.” Herath said.

“Whether I am retired or not, I am sure he is the second option as a left arm spinner. But we haven’t taken a decision whether to play Malinda or not for tomorrow’s [Wednesday] game. Even if we play two spinners, he may get a chance,” he added.

Sri Lanka emerged as the winner in the previous Test against India by 63 runs at Galle in 2015. The visitors were bowled out for mere 112 runs while chasing a small total of 176.

However, India made a strong comeback in the series by clinching the remaining two Tests and won the three match series 2-1. “Last time, Chandimal scored 160-odd in the first Test and then I also took some wickets. But this time, Indian batting is very strong.”

“Whatever happened in the recent past doesn’t count now. We’re starting another new series. We need to start well, especially in the first game. Even we have a game plan for each and every single Indian player,” Herath concluded.

