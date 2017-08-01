Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka: Team India limber up for second Test, see pics

India are in Sri Lanka for a long tour which includes three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. Ahead of the second Test, India sweat it out in nets on Tuesday after reaching Colombo. The visitors have a lead of 1-0.

india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, virat kohli, india practice, second test, colombo test, cricket, sports news, indian express Indian cricketers practice ahead of second Test on Tuesday. (Source: Instagram)
With a lead of 1-0 in the three-match Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side returned to the field on Tuesday to sweat it out in the nets ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The Indian Cricket team’s official Instagram and Twitter handle posted a number of pictures showing the players practicing as the second Test begins from August 2nd.

India won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs after a clinical performance on the field. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 600 runs in the first innings. Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career best 190 while Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 154. The visitors then bowled out Sri Lanka for 291. Riding on Virat Kohli’s fascinating 17th Test ton, India scored 240/3 before declaring the innings and thus giving them a target of 550 runs.

India are in Sri Lanka for a long tour which includes three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I.

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K. L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt.), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (C), Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

