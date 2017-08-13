India vs Sri Lanka: Team India gives rousing reception after Hardik Pandya scores maiden Test ton, watch video

India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates his century next to his teammate Umesh Yadav. (Source: Reuters) India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates his century next to his teammate Umesh Yadav. (Source: Reuters)

Indian batsman Hardik Pandya impressed with his performance on Sunday as he scored his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka. He achieved the feat in just his third match. Pandya, who came in to bat at number eight, scored the century in 86 balls.

The batsman scored 26 runs in one over to become the highest Indian run-getter off an over in Test cricket. His century was also the fastest by an Indian cricketer at number eight position. He scored seven sixes and eight fours during the knock.

The Indian team gave Pandya a standing ovation and celebrated from the stands after he scored his first century. BCCI on their official Twitter handle uploaded a video of the century-making moment followed by the celebration by the Indian team. It was captioned, “Power packed century, power packed celebrations, power packed reception back in the dressing room Power Pandya! @hardikpandya7 ???? #TeamIndia”

Power packed century

Power packed celebrations

Power packed reception back in the dressing room

Power Pandya!@hardikpandya7 💪🏻 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/j8VzpMv9rC — BCCI (@BCCI) 13 August 2017

Resuming the day at 329 for 6, Pandya’s century helped India score 487 runs in the first innings of the third Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. He was unbeaten on 108 off 93 balls when India reached lunch but could not add more to the account as he was caught at deep cover. India have already won the three-match series after taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd