India vs Sri Lanka: Team India buckles up for second Test in Nagpur with long hours at the nets

K L Rahul, Murli Vijay and Vijay Shankar slogged it hard at the practice session in Nagpur on Wednesday, ahead of the 2nd test match against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) K L Rahul, Murli Vijay and Vijay Shankar slogged it hard at the practice session in Nagpur on Wednesday, ahead of the 2nd test match against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

The Indian cricket team is no mood to let off the intensity it garnered from the last match at Eden Gardens. Ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, the Kohli led team has had no let-up in their preparations and hit the ground running from Thursday morning.

In a footage which was released by the BCCI, it can be seen that the Indian players are working hard to sharpen their all-around skills. Themen in blue are renowned for their remarkable work ethics and that was once again visible as the likes of Murali Vijay, Vijay Shankar and KL Rahul spent long hours in the nets to ensure their performance levels never go down. With the first test ending in a draw, the series is level at 1-1. However, India will have the psychological edge after the phenomenal performance in the final session of day 5 in the first Test.

Batsman @mvj888 prepping up in the nets session ahead of the 2nd Test at Nagpur #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/uOPmYF7HLf — BCCI (@BCCI) 22 November 2017

Squads:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd