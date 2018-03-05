Nidahas Trophy 2018, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 1st T20I

India takes on Sri Lana in the first match of Nidahas Trophy 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) India takes on Sri Lana in the first match of Nidahas Trophy 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Led by Rohit Sharma, a second-string Indian squad will participate in the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy 2018 which features hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. With the absence of star powers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, this tournament is the perfect platform to test the mettle of the youngsters. Going by the current form India are the favourites to lift the title. However, skipper Rohit Sharma has refused to consider India as favourites stating the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. Hence, this tournament promises to be an intriguing T20 contest.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. This will be the first T20I of the tri-nation series between the three teams.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I start?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST. The coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper).

Sri Lanka Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd