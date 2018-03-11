India vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch IND vs SL T20 Live

India vs Sri Lanka T20I in Nidahas Trophy will be played on Monday. (AP Photo) India vs Sri Lanka T20I in Nidahas Trophy will be played on Monday. (AP Photo)

India take on Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium after one round of matches in the Nidahas Trophy. At this stage, the tri-series stands even with all three teams (India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) registering a win each and a loss each. The series began with Sri Lanka downing India by 5-wickets and chased down 175 runs. In role reversal of sorts, Sri Lanka then saw Bangladesh pummel them on Saturday to chase down 215 runs – the highest T20 run chase in Sri Lanka. The second round of matches present an opportunity for India to seal a place in the final of the Nidahas Trophy starting with the game against Sri Lanka on Monday.

When is India vs Sri Lanka T20I Nidahas Trophy?

India vs Sri Lanka T20I in the Nidahas Trophy will be played on Monday, March 12, 2018. This will be the fourth T20I of the tri-nation series between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All the matches of the series are being played at the same ground.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka T20I start?

India vs Sri Lanka T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST. The coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd