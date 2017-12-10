India vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal breaks India’s back for 1st ODI win

Suranga Lakmal bagged a four-for while MS Dhoni scored a half-century in first ODI. (Source: PTI) Suranga Lakmal bagged a four-for while MS Dhoni scored a half-century in first ODI. (Source: PTI)

India’s supremacy over Sri Lanka which had been visible in the island nation and then had stretched in the Test matches as well, finally came to an end in glorious fashion. Suranga Lakmal’s lethal spell, that saw him bowl ten straight overs in the first ODI in Dharamsala, caused the early damage and had all but shut the game in India’s face. His four wickets and equally strong display from Angelo Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep had India reeling for 29/7 after 20 overs.

MS Dhoni was the only positive note for India as he displayed big hitting when bad balls came his way and converted good balls into big runs as well. He built a partnership with Kuldeep Yadav to take India to a competitive 112 while scoring 65 runs for himself. Dhoni was the last wicket to fall while trying to increase the scoring rate.

In reply, Sri Lanka suffered an early jolt with the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka and then another in the form of Lahiru Thirimanne. But Upul Tharanga (49) kept the visitors going before Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella ensured a seven-wicket win.

This might take you by surprise, but the batsman best equipped to handle these conditions in this batting group is Mahendra Singh Dhoni.#dharamsala#IndvSL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 10 December 2017

Dhoni ‘s brilliance couldn’t quite save it. SL made optimum use of the conditions and India just need to forget this and come back harder and stronger next game.#IndvsSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 December 2017

Congratulations Sri Lanka on a comprehensive win. Lakmal and co. made most of the conditions. MS Dhoni once again showed how to bat calmly under pressure. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 10 December 2017

There’s only one thing cooler than the Dhauladhar Mountain Range in Dharamsala…that’s MSD. Supercool under pressure. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 10 December 2017

Taking no credit away from the #SL seamers they have been Fantastic all morning, discipline and consistency being hallmarks 👌🏻👏🏼 #INDvSL — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 10 December 2017

New faces lacking big time in basics and technique, sad but true #INDvSL😬 🏏 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 10 December 2017

