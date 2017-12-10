Express Eye
India vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal breaks India’s back for 1st ODI win

Published: December 10, 2017
India’s supremacy over Sri Lanka which had been visible in the island nation and then had stretched in the Test matches as well, finally came to an end in glorious fashion. Suranga Lakmal’s lethal spell, that saw him bowl ten straight overs in the first ODI in Dharamsala, caused the early damage and had all but shut the game in India’s face. His four wickets and equally strong display from Angelo Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep had India reeling for 29/7 after 20 overs.

MS Dhoni was the only positive note for India as he displayed big hitting when bad balls came his way and converted good balls into big runs as well. He built a partnership with Kuldeep Yadav to take India to a competitive 112 while scoring 65 runs for himself. Dhoni was the last wicket to fall while trying to increase the scoring rate.

In reply, Sri Lanka suffered an early jolt with the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka and then another in the form of Lahiru Thirimanne. But Upul Tharanga (49) kept the visitors going before Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella ensured a seven-wicket win.

 

 

 

 

 

