India vs Sri Lanka: Sunil Gavaskar slams Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin on fielding

With consecutive 9 Test series victories, Indian cricket team has not left many doors opened for criticism in recent months. Virat Kohli’s men have displayed solid performance with both bat and the ball and have also shown drastic improvements in the field. The new fitness training regime has brought in much discipline among Indian players and the side has looked fitter on field.

But during the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi, India was let down by their fielding efforts, especially at slip. Indian players dropped some crucial catches in slip positions which helped the visitors in their quest to take the game to a draw.

While Shikhar Dhawan dropped Dilruwan Perera at slips, captain Kohli himself failed to grab a sitter in the same position, missing out on a chance to get Angelo Mathews out on 6. The former Sri Lankan captain later went on to score a century in the Test. But before he did so, he was again dropped on 98 by Rohit Sharma, after a thick outside edge went straight to him at slips.

The efforts at slips received much criticism from commentator Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian batsman also picked out two Indian players on the final day of the Test, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin, and slammed them for being slow on the field.

Speaking about Pujara as he tried to chase down a ball going towards the boundary, Gavaskar commented, “He looks like a car that runs with a handbrake on.” Later, commentating on Ashwin, he said, “There may be intent however no longer a lot growth.”

India won the three-Test series against Sri Lanka by 1-0, but because of an insipid effort with fielding, failed to grab a victory at Kotla. The batting effort displayed by Dhananjaya De Silva and Roshan Silva on the final day took Sri Lanka to a comfortable position and ensured the match ended in a draw.

