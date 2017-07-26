India vs Sri Lanka: Striking similarity between R Ashwin, Rangana Hearth’s Test numbers

R Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and since taken 49 matches for his 275 wickets. (Source: Reuters) R Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and since taken 49 matches for his 275 wickets. (Source: Reuters)

The last time India visited Sri Lanka, R Ashwin emerged as India’s top spinner in the three-match Test series. He led India to a 2-1 series win and also improved his numbers as a bowler. On Wednesday, he will play his 40th Test at Galle.

Since making his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies at New Delhi, Ashwin has had a successful career. In his 49 Tests, he has 275 wickets to his name at an average of 25.22 and a strike rate of 52.51.

When India play Sri Lanka on Wednesday, the hosts will be led by Rangana Hearth. Since the time Ashwin made his debut, there is a stunning similarity between his Herath’s numbers in Test cricket. To start with, both spinners have played exactly the same number of Tests — 49 — in that span of six years.

In those matches, Ashwin has taken 275 wickets while Herath has taken on one wicket less and has the number at 274. But, the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner has a better average than Ashwin. His wickets have come at 24.82 while Indian off-spinner has taken his wickets at 25.22.

Talking about the five-wicket hauls in an innings, both the spinners have taken 25 five-wicket hauls each in those 49 matches. But when it comes to 10-wicket haul in a match, Herath outnumbers Ashwin with two more with nine 10-wicket hauls to Ashwin’s seven.

The 30-year-old India cricketer gets the better of Herath in the department of strike rate. He has taken his wickets at 52.51 while the 40-year-old Sri Lankan left-arm spinner has picked up wickets at a rate of 54.58.

With the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka, both spinners will have a chance to add some more wickets to their name and we can find out who leads the table when the series ends.

Also, Hearth is currently the second ranked bowler in Test cricket while Ashwin is third. The Indian was second a week before but Hearth pushed him down after his good performance against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test. Ravindra Jadeja is the current world number one bower in Test cricket.

