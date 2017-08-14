India vs Sri Lanka, Stats: Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin star performers in 3-0 whitewash

India won the three-match series 3-0 against Sri Lanka on Monday. (Source: AP) India won the three-match series 3-0 against Sri Lanka on Monday. (Source: AP)

The Indian cricket team have been in terrific form especially in the longer format and they once again proved the same in Kandy when Virat Kohli’s men won the third and final contest against Sri Lanka to win the series 3-0. This has been a combined team effort for the side as the players have taken up responsibility on their shoulders whenever required. Here we take a look at how the players have performed in the series.

Shikhar Dhawan



Shikhar Dhawan was drafted in the team after Murali Vijay was ruled out due to injury and the left-hander capitalised on the chance. Shikhar compiled a total of 358 runs including two centuries in this series at an average of 89.50 in three matches.

KL Rahul



KL Rahul was ruled out of the first Test due to viral fever but the right-handed batsman did make a comeback in second game. Rahul’s runs tally read a total of 142 runs at an average of 71 that came in just two innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara



Cheteshwar Pujara emerged to be the second highest run-getter in the series. The right-hander scored a total of 309 runs at an average of 77.25 including two tons in three matches.

Virat Kohli



Captain Virat Kohli scored 161 runs in four innings at an average of 53.66 including a hundred in this series.

Ajinkya Rahane



In four innings that he played, Ajinkya Rahane scored 229 runs at an average of 76.33. His run in the series also included a hundred.

Hardik Pandya



Hardik Pandya made his Test debut in the series. He scored a fifty in his debut innings while smashed a hundred in the third match. Pandya’s runs tally in three innings read 178 at an average of 59.33. Pandya also scalped four wickets in the series.

Wriddhiman Saha



Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha scored a total of 99 runs in three innings at an average of 33. He had ten dismissals to his name in the series.

Ravindra Jadeja



Ravindra Jadeja got to play first two games and was suspended from the third after he breached Article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel which resulted in accumulation of demerit points. In two matches that he played, Jadeja scored 85 runs at an average of 85 while bagged a total of 13 wickets with best bowling figures of 5/152 in an innings.

R Ashwin



R Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in the series as he dismissed 17 batsmen in the three Tests. Ashwin’s best bowling figures in an innings read 5/69. In three innings where he got a chance to bat, Ashwin scored 132 runs at an average of 44.

Kuldeep Yadav



Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav replaced Jadeja in third match and he picked a total of five wickets in two innings. In the first innings, Kuldeep returned with figures of 4/40.

Mohammed Shami



Mohammed Shami was the third highest wicket-taker in the series. He scalped a total of 10 wickets in six innings

Umesh Yadav



Fast bowler Umesh Yadav had six wickets to his name in 6 innings.

Abhinav Mukund



Abhinav Mukund played first game and scored 93 runs including a half-century.

