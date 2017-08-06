India vs Sri Lanka, Stats: Ravindra Jadeja records ninth fifer

India have now won eight successive Test series between 2015 & 2017. (Source: AP) India have now won eight successive Test series between 2015 & 2017. (Source: AP)

# For the first time, India have won a Test match by an innings margin against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. Overall, they have won nine Tests by an innings’ margin vs Sri Lanka in Tests.

# With their first defeat by an innings margin against India at home, Sri Lanka have lost seven Tests by an innings margin in Sri Lanka.

# For the first time in Sri Lanka, India have won consecutive Test series – in 2015 and 2017 – both under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Overall, India have won three Test series vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka – their first series’ win being in 1993 under Mohammad Azharuddin’s captaincy.

# India have now won eight successive Test series between 2015 & 2017. Only two sides have better record – nine consecutive series wins by England between 1884 and 1892 and Australia between 2005 and 2008.

# India have won eight, lost seven and drawn eight out of 23 Tests contested in Sri Lanka. Their tally of eight wins in Sri Lanka is the most in any country. They had won seven in 49 Tests in the West Indies.

# For the third time, two all-rounders (Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) have recorded 50-plus in an innings and bagged five wickets or more in an innings in the same Test. The previous two instances being Australia’s Albert Trott and George Giffen vs England at Adelaide in January 1895 and England’s Stuart Broad and Tim Bresnan vs India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in 2011.

# Dimuth Karunaratne became the second Sri Lankan batsman after Kusal Mendis (110 in the Sri Lanka’s second) and the 16th player to post a hundred against India after their sides were forced to follow-on.

# Only two higher innings have been played for Sri Lanka when following on than Karunaratne’s superb 141. Karunaratne holds a record, having posted 152 vs New Zealand at Christchurch in 2014-15 and Asanka Gurusinha – 143 vs Australia at Melbourne in 1995-96.

# Karunaratne has recorded six hundreds in Tests. Four hundreds have been registered by him at home.

# Karunaratne has registered four hundreds in the third match innings. Only two Sri Lankan batsmen – Kumar Sangakkara (12) and Aravinda de Silva (7) – have more to their credit in the third match innings in Tests.

# Ravindra Jadeja’s match-winning figures of 7/236 are his best in an overseas Test, eclipsing the 6 for 138 vs Sri Lanka at Galle in the first Test of the current rubber.

# Jadeja has produced nine five-wicket instances, including two instances in Tests away from home – 6 for 138 against South Africa at Durban in 2013-14 and 5 for 152 vs Sri Lanka in the recent Colombo (SSC) Test.

# Jadeja has justifiably received his sixth Man of the Match award in Tests – his first in an away game.

# Fourteen times two centuries have been registered by a team following on – the first instance recorded for Sri Lanka.

# The Sixteen sixes in the recently concluded Test is a joint-record in a Test match in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka- Bangladesh Test at Galle in 2016-17 had also witnessed 16 sixes. The next best being 14 in a Test involving Sri Lanka and South Africa at Colombo (PSS) in 2006.

# 29 sixes in the present series is the joint highest in a Test rubber in Sri Lanka. 29 sixes were witnessed in the three-Test Sri Lanka-Australia series in 2003-04.

