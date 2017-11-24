India vs Sri Lanka, Stats: R Ashwin makes Lahiru Thirimanne his bunny for the 12th time

Ashwin (4/67) has produced his best bowling figures vs Sri Lanka in Tests at home. (Source: AP) Ashwin (4/67) has produced his best bowling figures vs Sri Lanka in Tests at home. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights of the first day’s play of second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. # Dinesh Chandimal became the 13th Sri Lankan batsman to complete 3,000 runs or more in Tests — his aggregate is 3035 at an average of 42.15, including nine centuries and 14 fifties in 43 Tests.

# Since scoring 59 & 162 not out vs India at Galle in August 2015, Chandimal has recorded his first fifty in six Tests vs India.

# As captain, Chandimal is averaging 41.25 — his tally being 495 in seven Tests, including a hundred and three fifties.

# Ishant Sharma (3/37) has recorded his best bowling figures in 13 Tests since claiming 5 for 54 in the first innings & 3 for 32 in the second innings vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC) in 2015. This performance is his first instance of three wickets in a Test innings in 13 Tests.

# Dimuth Karunaratne (51) has posted his 14th fifty in Tests — his second against India.

# Karunaratne’s highest score against India is 111 at Colombo (SSC) in 2017. In the Galle Test of the same series, he had scored 97.

# Overall, in eight out of 15 innings against India in Tests, Karunaratne has been dismissed in single-digit.

# Karunaratne has completed 1000 runs in a calendar year for the first time in Tests — his aggregate being 1000 (ave.43.47), including three tons and four fifties in 12 ties.

# Karunaratne became the second batsman to achieve the distinction in 2017 in Tests. South Africa’s Dean Elgar, with 1097 runs (ave.54.85), including five centuries, in 11 Tests, was the first to achieve the distinction.

# Karunaratne has faced 2212 balls this year — the most by a batsman this year in Tests. Two other batsmen have faced 2,000 balls or more in 2017 — 2162 by Elgar and 2024 by Pujara.

# Ravichandran Ashwin has captured Lahiru Thirimanne’s wicket 12 times in 21 international matches (Tests/ODIs/T20Is)– five times in Tests, six in ODIs and once in T20Is.

# Ashwin (4/67) has produced his best bowling figures vs Sri Lanka in Tests at home.

# Ravindra Jadeja enjoys superb bowling record in Tests on home soil — 124 wickets in 24 Tests at an average of 19.91 runs apiece. The economy rate being 2.15.

# Ashwin (163 wickets at 22.73) and Jadeja (141 at 20.75) have completed 300 wickets (304) in 28 Tests when they bowled in tandem.

