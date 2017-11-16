India vs Sri Lanka Stats: KL Rahul becomes sixth Indian to be dismissed off the first ball of a Test

KL Rahul registered his second duck in Tests. (Source: PTI) KL Rahul registered his second duck in Tests. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights on day one of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka here.

# Virat Kohli has posted his sixth duck in Tests — his last duck was against Australia this year in February in Pune. These two ducks are his only ones as India’s captain.

# Since posting 204 vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad in February this year, Kohli’s performance in Tests has not been consistent at all. In 11 innings since then, his only fifty- plus innings being 103 not out vs Sri Lanka at Galle in July.

# Kohli has been averaging 40.81 in Tests this year — his tally being 449 in eight Tests, including two hundreds. The said performance is his worst in Tests since 2012.

# As against his overall Test average of 49.03, Kohli is averaging 39.40 vs Sri Lanka — his tally against Sri Lanka being 394 in seven Tests, including two hundreds and a fifty.

# Suranga Lakmal has dismissed a player off the first ball of a Test match for the second time. He had first captured a wicket off the first ball vs West Indies — the batsmen being Chris Gayle at Kandy in December 2010. By dismissing India’s KL Rahul off the first ball of a Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, he became the first Sri Lankan bowler to achieve the distinction. No other Sri Lankan bowler has achieved the distinction even once in Tests.

# Lakmal has produced exceptional figures of 6-6-0-3 in his maiden Test innings vs India. Australia’s Richie Benaud had recorded excellent bowling figures of 3.4-3-0-3 in India’s first innings score of 135 at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in December 1959. Benaud and Lakmal are the only two bowlers, capturing three wickets in an innings without conceding a run in a Test innings. Both have registered the feat against India in India.

# Rahul has registered his second duck in Tests — his first was against England last year at Visakhapatnam — both in the first match innings.

# Rahul became the sixth Indian batsmen to be dismissed off the first ball of a Test match — the first five being Sunil Gavaskar (three times), Sudhir Naik, Woorkeri Raman, Shiv Sunder Das and Wasim Jaffer.

# Before his first-ball duck, Rahul had scored seven consecutive fifty-plus innings in Tests. He had emulated the feats of Everton Weekes, Andy Flower, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Rogers.

