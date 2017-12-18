India vs Sri Lanka stats: India win eighth successive ODI bilateral series

India beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the ODI series. (Source: PTI) India beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the ODI series. (Source: PTI)

India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. With the win, India claimed a 2-1 series win over their neighbours having lost the opening ODI in Dharamsala. Here are the statistical analysis from India’s win over Sri Lanka and the series win that went along with it.

# India’s winning streak of eight successive bilateral series is a new record for them. After losing 4-1 to Australia in Australia at the start of the last year, India have won each of the eight bilateral series they have played.

# The world record is 14 consecutive bilateral series victories by West Indies between 1980 and 1988.

# Out of ten bilateral series against Sri Lanka in India since 1982, India have won nine — the remaining one ended in a draw.

# India have played 51 ODIs vs Sri Lanka in India, winning 36 and losing 12 while the remaining three could not produce results — win/loss ratio 3.000.

# India have won 21 out of 29 ODIs contested (lost 7 and NR 1). India’s win/loss ratio of 3.000 is their all-time best in a calendar year.

# India’s run-rate of 5.93 is their best ever in a calendar year in ODIs, eclipsing the 5.88 recorded in 2009.

# Sri Lanka have fared poorly this year in ODIs – just 5 wins out of 29 matches contested (lost 23 and NR 1). The win/loss ratio of 0.217 is the worst recorded by any team this year.

# Dhawan’s unbeaten 100 off 85 balls is his 12th century in ODIs.

# Dhawan has recorded four hundreds vs Sri Lanka – the most registered by him against a team.

# In wins, Dhawan is averaging 53.75 – his tally being 2903, including ten centuries and 17 fifties, in 58 matches.

# Dhawan race to 4,000 runs in just 95 innings. Just five players have taken fewer innings for this milestone – South Africa’s Hashim Amla (81), West Indian Vivian Richards (88), England’s Joe Root (91), India’s Virat Kohli (93) and Australia’s David Warner (93).

# Dhawan’s feat of reaching 12 centuries in 95 innings is the fifth quickest in ODIs – the top four being Quinton de Kock (74 innings), Hashim Amla (81), Virat Kohli (83) and David Warner (90).

# For the third time, Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Series in ODIs.

# Kuldeep Yadav (3/42) has recorded his second best figures in ODIs behind the 3 for 41 vs West Indies at North Sound on June 30, 2017. He was deservingly named the Man of the Match for the first time in ODIs.

# Danushka Gunathilaka has made just 30 runs at a poor average of 10.00 – the least average recorded by him in an ODI series. His scores were 1 at Dharamsala, 16 at Mohali & 13 at Visakhapatnam. His previous worst performance in a series of three matches was against Bangladesh in Sri Lanka in 2016-17 – 43 runs in three innings at an average of 14.33.

# Upul Tharanga (95) has posted his sixth fifty vs India – his 36th in ODIs.

# Tharanga has totalled 1011 runs (ave.48.14) in 25 matches this year, including two hundreds and six fifties. He became the first Sri Lankan and the third batsman to aggregate 1,000 or more in a calendar year – the first two being Virat Kohli (1460) and Rohit Sharma (1293).

# Sadeera Samarawickrama (42), playing in his third innings, has posted his highest score in ODIs. In his first two innings in this format vs Pakistan at Sharjah in October 2017, he had recorded ducks.

# Gunathilaka and Tharanga shared a 121-run partnership – Sri Lanka’s fifth century stand for the second wicket vs India in India in ODIs.

# Shreyas Iyer (65) has recorded his second fifty in ODIs – the first being 88 at Mohali on December 13, 2017.

