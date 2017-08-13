India vs Sri Lanka Stats: Hardik Pandya’s maiden Test ton sets India records

Hardik Pandya scored 108 runs in the third Test for his maiden ton. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya scored 108 runs in the third Test for his maiden ton. (Source: Reuters)

India stood 333 runs ahead of Sri Lanka after the second day’s play in the third Test at Pallekele after scoring 487 runs in the first innings. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 135 runs and asked to follow on. At stumps, the hosts were 19/1 having lost Upul Tharanga. Here are some of the statistical highlights of the day:

# Hardik Pandya scored 108 runs against Sri Lanka. With his maiden Test century, he became the fifth Indian player to post a maiden first-class hundred in a Test match, joining Vijay Manjrekar, Kapil Dev, Ajay Ratra and Harbhajan Singh. His previous highest Test score was 50 in the series in the first Test at Galle

# Pandya scored 107 runs before lunch on the second day in a session that was extended by half an hour. He thus became the first Indian batsman to make 100 runs or more before lunch on any day of a Test match

# Pandya’s 108 run knock from 96 balls saw seven sixes in the process. With that he’s equalled an India record for most sixes by a batsman number 8 or lower in a Test innings. Harbhajan Singh had hit seven sixes as well against New Zealand in 2010-11

# Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya strung together 62 runs for the eighth wicket – highest by a visiting pair in Tests at Pallekele.

# Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 135 is their second lowest in Tests at Pallekele. Their previous lowest was 117 runs. Incidentally, these are also the two lowest scores overall at the venue. Disappointingly for Lanka, it is their second lowest score vs India in Tests at home just behind their 134 runs total at Colombo in 2015

# The islanders faced just 37.5 overs in the first innings of the third Test before collapsing to 135 runs all out. They’ve faced these few overs only twice at home in the past. They were dismissed in 28.2 overs by Pakistan at Kandy in 1994 (scoring a paltry 71 runs) and 34.2 overs by Australia at Pallekele in 2016 (scoring 117 runs)

# India have taken humongous first innings leads throughout the series – 309 runs in the first Test, 439 runs in the second and 352 in the third

# This Test series has already seen 36 sixes – a record in any Test series played in Sri Lanka, beating the previous most (29) between Australia and Sri Lanka in the three-Test series in 2003-04.

# Pandya smacked 26 runs (4,4,6,6,6,0) off Malinda Pushpakumara – most by an Indian batsman in an over in a Test innings. The previous record belonged to Sandeep Patel and Kapil Dev- 24 runs against England in 1982 and 1990 respectively

# Kuldeep Yadav’s excellent figures of 4 for 40 are his best in Tests, eclipsing his 4 for 68 vs Australia at Dharamsala in March 2017.

(With PTI inputs)

