Dinesh Chandimal’s 147 is highest by Sri Lankan captain in India, eclipses Kumar Sangakkara’s 137

Statistical highlights on Day 3 of the third cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi on Monday.

# Angelo Matthews (111) has posted his first hundred in Tests in India, surpassing the 99 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in December 2009.

# During India’s visit to Sri Lanka in 2015, Matthews had recorded two centuries in Tests — 110 at Colombo, SSC and 102 at Colombo, PSS.

# Matthews’ third century vs India is his eighth in Tests.

# Since registering his last hundred in Tests (110 vs India at Colombo, SSC in August 2015), Matthews has posted his first century in 20 Tests.

# Dinesh Chandimal (147 not out) has recorded his second century vs India — his 10th in Tests. His first century vs India was a career-best 162 not out at Galle in August 2015.

# Chandimal’s innings is the highest by a Sri Lankan captain in Tests in India, eclipsing 137 by Kumar Sangakkara at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in December 2009. These two innings are the only hundreds by Sri Lankan captains in India.

# Chandimal is all set to post his fourth innings of 150 or more. Apart from his career-best 162 not out at Galle in August 2015 against India, his two other 150-plus knocks are 155 not out vs Pakistan at Abu Dhabi in September/October this year and 151 vs West Indies at Galle in October 2015.

# Chandimal has taken his run-aggregate to 950 at an average of 47.50 in 2017 — his highest tally in a calendar year, surpassing the 901 (ave.47.42) in 11 Tests in 2015.

# Dickwella, playing in his 15th Test, has posted his first duck in this format.

# Chandimal and Matthews were involved in a stand of 181 — Sri Lanka’s second highest vs India for the fourth wicket in Tests next only to the 216 between Roy Dias and Duleep Mendis at Kandy in September 1985. The pair had faced 476 balls — the most by any visiting pair in an innings in India since March 2010 in Tests. Hashim Amla & Jacques Kallis had faced 641 balls while recording 340 for the third wicket for South Africa at Nagpur in February 2010.

# For the fifth time, two visiting batsmen have recorded hundreds in the same innings at Feroz Shah Kotla — the last instance being Geoff Boycott (105) and Chris Tavare (149) for

England in December 1981.

# For the second time, two Sri Lankan batsmen have posted centuries in the same innings in Tests on Indian soil — the last instance being Tillakaratne Dilshan (112), Mahela Jayawardene (275) and Prasanna Jayawardene (154 not out) in Sri Lanka’s innings of 760 for seven wickets declared at Ahmedabad in November 2009.

# Sri Lanka’s number 4 & 5 batsmen have registered centuries in the same innings for the fifth time in Tests. The said occasion is their third vs India — the first two instances were at Kandy in 1985 and at Colombo, SSC in 2008. Overall, their last instance was against New Zealand at Galle in August 2009 — Mahela Jayawardene (114) and Thilan Samaraweera (159).

# Ravindra Jadeja has bagged 51 wickets at 22.80 runs apiece in 10 Tests in 2017. He has taken 50 wickets or more in a calendar year for the first time, bettering his previous highest tally of 43 at 24.55 in 9 Tests last year. Jadeja became the fifth bowler to take 50 wickets or more in calendar year 2017. He has joined Nathan Lyon (55), Ravichandran Ashwin (55), Kagiso Rabada (54) and Rangana Herath (52).

