India vs Sri Lanka Stats: Cheteshwar Pujara’s batting average this years soars to 83.80

Cheteshaw Pujara’s unbeaten 128 is his 13th century in Tests. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshaw Pujara’s unbeaten 128 is his 13th century in Tests. (Source: Reuters)

Statistical highlights on the first day of the second cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka.

# After winning 10 consecutive tosses at Colombo (SSC), Sri Lanka have lost the toss vs India. The last instance was when they had lost the toss against England in December 2007.

# Lokesh Rahul’s 57 off 82 balls is his second highest score vs Sri Lanka, next only to 108 at Colombo, PSS in August 2015.

# Rahul has recorded six 50-plus scores in succession and became the third Indian batsman after Gundappa Viswanath (between 1977 and 1978) and Rahul Dravid (between 1997 and 1998) to achieve the distinction. Rahul’s sequence of scores have been 90, 51, 67, 60 & 51 not out vs Australia and 57 vs Sri Lanka.

# Rahul has become the fourth Indian batsman after Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to complete 1,000 runs in Tests since January 2016 — his tally being 1001 at an average of 55.61 in 13 Tests.

# In two successive years, Rahul has averaged 50-plus in Tests — 59.88 in 2016 and 51.33 in 2017.

# Pujara’s unbeaten 128 is his 13th century in Tests. His tally includes four in away Tests. Besides his three centuries in Tests in Sri Lanka, he has recorded 153 vs South Africa at Johannesburg in December 2013.

# In three consecutive Tests vs Sri Lanka, Pujara has scored hundreds (145 not out at Colombo, SSC in 2015 and 153 at Galle & 128 not out at Colombo, SSC in 2017). He became the second visiting batsman after Sachin Tendulkar (143 at Colombo, RPS & 139 at Colombo, SSC in 1997 and 124 not out at Colombo, SSC in 1999) to record three hundreds in successive Tests vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

# Pujara enjoys an impressive batting record this year, totalling 838 runs (ave.83.80) in seven Tests, including three hundreds and four fifties — the highest average among the batsmen who have appeared in five Tests or more this year.

# Ajinkya Rahane’s second century vs Sri Lanka is his ninth in Tests. He has registered six centuries in away Tests — two vs Sri Lanka and one each vs England, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.

# For the first time, two double century stands have been recorded for India in the same Test series vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

The visiting Batsmen posting three centuries or more in Tests in Sri Lanka:

Batsman For T I NO Runs HS Ave. 100 50

Sachin Tendulkar India 12 19 2 1155 203 67.94 5 4

Cheteshwar Pujara India 3 5 2 441 153 147.00 3 0

Brian Lara WI 4 7 0 706 221 100.85 3 1

Virender Sehwag India 6 11 1 692 201* 69.20 3 2

Mohammad Ashraful Ban 9 18 2 751 190 46.93 3 1

Azhar Ali Pak 8 14 0 621 157 44.35 3 1

Younis Khan Pak 16 27 3 1063 177 44.29 3 3

Double century partnerships in India vs Sri Lanka Test matches in Sri Lanka

Runs Wicket Pair Venue Series

256 5th Sachin Tendulkar/Suresh Raina Colombo, SSC 2010

253 2nd Shikhar Dhawan/Cheteshwar Pujara Galle 2017

232 2nd Rahul Dravid/Sadagoppan Ramesh Colombo, SSC 1998-99

227 3rd Shikhar Dhawan/Virat Kohli Galle 2015

221 4th Sachin Tendulkar/Mohd. Azharuddin Colombo, RPS 1997

211* 4th Cheteshwar Pujara/Ajinkya Rahane Colombo, SSC 2017.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App