India vs Sri Lanka, Stats: Cheteshwar Pujara,Murali Vijay resgister third double century stand in Tests

Pujara and Vijay have registered three double century stands in Tests. (Source: AP) Pujara and Vijay have registered three double century stands in Tests. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights of second day’s play of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Saturday.

# Murali Vijay (128) has posted his 10th century in Tests — his first vs Sri Lanka.

# In his last 40 Tests since January 2013, Vijay has batted consistently, amassing 2927 runs at an average of 43.68, including nine hundreds and 13 fifties.

# While batting together since January 2013, Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara have amassed 2668 runs in 37 innings at an average of 72.10, including 10 centuries and eight fifties. Among the pairs with 2,000 runs or more since the said date in Tests, their average is the highest.

# No other pair has recorded 10 century partnerships since the above period — the next best being 9 each by two pairs — Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan and Australia’s Chris Rogers and David Warner.

# Pujara-Vijay pair enjoys an outstanding record in Tests at home — their average of 89.09 is the third highest among the pairs with 1500 runs at home — the top two being Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting (96.72) and Jack Hobbs and Herbert Sutcliffe (93.04).

# Pujara and Vijay have registered three double century stands in Tests. Just three Indian pairs have more such stands to their credit — 4 by Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, 4 by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar and 4 by Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

# Pujara’s unbeaten 121 is his 14th hundred in Tests — his 10th on home soil.

# Pujara has been in splendid form in Tests since September 2016, aggregating 1820 at an average of 67.40, including seven hundreds and nine fifties in 18 Tests. Both his runs’ tally and the hundreds are the most by any batsman since the said period.

# Pujara is averaging 53.77 in Tests while accumulating 4302 in 53 Tests. His tally includes 30 fifty-plus innings –14 hundreds and 16 fifties. His splendid average is the highest among the present Indian batsmen.

# Among the Indian batsmen with 2,000 runs or more in Tests, Pujara’s average is the second highest next only to Sachin Tendulkar’s 53.78.

# Virat Kohli (54 not out) has posted his 15th fifty in Tests — his second vs Sri Lanka.

# Kohli is averaging 61.77 as captain in Tests. Among the captains with 2,500 runs or more, his average is the third highest next only to Don Bradman (101.51) and Steven Smith (72.46).

# Pujara-Vijay pair has become the fifth pair in Tests to record four consecutive century stands in Tests — all for the second wicket and four different opponents — 107 vs England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in December 2016; 178 vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad (Deccan); 102 vs Australia at Ranchi and 209 vs Sri Lanka at Jamtha Nagpur — all three in 2017.

# Four other pairs have registered four successive century partnerships — Australia’s Neil Harvey & Sam Loxton (between 1948 and 1950), Mohammad Azharuddin and Sanjay Manjrekar (between 1989 and 1990) England’s Marcus Trescothick & Mark Butcher (in 2002) and Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf & Younis Khan (2006).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App