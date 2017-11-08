India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Kolkata

Sri Lanka cricket team reached Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka cricket team reached Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Kolkata for their six-week tour of India on Wednesday. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against the Virat Kohli-led side.

Dinesh Chandimal’s side will play the first of the three-Test series beginning on November 16. The 15-member Sri Lankan squad reached Kolkata ahead of their two-day practice match against Board President’s XI’s third-string, scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The visitors will hit the net from Thursday, a day after reaching the city of joy. Their local manager was quoted by PTI as saying, “They will take rest today and hit the nets tomorrow afternoon.”

The last time the two sides clashed with each other in the Test format was seven years back in 2009 when they played a three-match series that Sri Lanka went down 3-0. India also defeated them in ODI series as well as T20 with a cleansweep.

Even though Sri Lanka saw a poor run against India in the recent series, they had a better show against Pakistan in the Test series, winning in UAE 2-0. They were, however, routed 0-5 in the ODI series that followed.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.

