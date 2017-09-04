India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka announce squad for one-off T20I against India

The T20I remains Sri Lanka’s only chance to salvage pride after being whitewashed 3-0 and 5-0 in the Test and ODI series respectively by India. (Source: PTI) The T20I remains Sri Lanka’s only chance to salvage pride after being whitewashed 3-0 and 5-0 in the Test and ODI series respectively by India. (Source: PTI)

Sri Lanka announced their squad that will face India in the one-off T20I to be played in Colombo on Wednesday. The match remains the only chance that Sri Lanka have of salvaging some pride after being whitewashed 3-0 and 5-0 in the Test and ODI series by India. Upul Tharanga leads the side.

Despite their dismal run in the longer formats, Sri Lanka have had decent results in T20Is this year, beating South Africa and Australia away from home. Among those that played in the ODI series, Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Wanindu Hasaranga all made it to the T20I squad. Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, big hitting all rounder Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana and Vikum Sanjaya are the additions to the squad. Another notable addition is Suranga Lakmal, who has not played in the preceding ODI and Test series.

The match will be played at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. India have swept aside Sri Lanka in most of the matches that the two sides have played. The 5-0 ODI defeat is the first instance of Sri Lanka being whitewashed in a bilateral 50-over series at home. The team has struggled with fitness and form in recent years and have failed to replace the likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene since the retirement of the two stalwarts

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Vikum Sanjaya.

