India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka ace India with record chase

Kusal Mendis scored 89 off 93 balls to ensure Sri Lanka beat India in Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters) Kusal Mendis scored 89 off 93 balls to ensure Sri Lanka beat India in Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

Even rain did come to India’s rescue. On a rare ordinary day in the bowling department and the first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which was not interrupted by rain, India were dominated by Sri Lanka, who completed their highest run chase in one-day internationals with a chase of 322 runs with seven wickets and eight balls remaining. With the win, Sri Lanka threw open the Group B with each team having a chance to qualify for the semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in London.

Sri Lanka never looked in trouble as their put on good partnership after the first wicket fell early. Half-centuries from Danuska Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews, and blitz from Asela Gunaratne ensured Sri Lanka take two points from the game. Kusal Perera, who retired hurt after scoring 47, set the platform for the chase in the middle overs.

India bowlers struggled to get going on a pitch that did not assist the pacers or the spinners. Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India the early breakthrough by removing Niroshan Dickwella in the fifth over when Sri Lanka had only 11 runs on the board. That was the only wicket an Indian bowler got in the innings.

Gunathilaka and Mendis shared a 159-run stand for the second wicket off just 138 balls to keep Sri Lanka’s scoring rate at par with the asking rate. India ran out of India during the partnership with spinner Ravindra Jadeja going for nine runs from his first spell of four overs.

India managed to send Gunathilaka back but only in the 28th over when he tried to complete a tight second run but an Umesh Yadav throw from the deep caught him short. After the wicket, Mendis looked good for a century but he was run out by Bhuvneshwar when he responded to a call from Perera.

There was no success for India thereafter. Mathews and Perera steadied the innings and, after the latter retired, Gunaratne up the ante with Mathews as Sri Lanka scored 51 runs in their last five overs to complete the highest chase in the Champions Trophy history.

