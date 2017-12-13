India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka 200 per cent ready to win the series, says Thisara Perera

It’s Perera’s first assignment as skipper. (Source: AP) It’s Perera’s first assignment as skipper. (Source: AP)

Given the one-sidedness of recent fixtures between Sri Lanka and India, Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera wouldn’t have expected him to be on the brink of a rare bilateral series win in India. But he’s not over-excited or thinking too far ahead, for he knows it takes just a match to turn the tables around.

So he’s understandably guarded. “It is good to be in such a situation to win the series in the second match. But the first match we won is a thing of the past. We have to see the Mohali game as a new one. I know this is good opportunity for Sri Lanka as I think no one has done it in past few years,” he said.

He, though, said they’ll give 200 percent to win this match: “We want to win and then we can consolidate from 2-0. We are not under pressure. Everyone knows if we win here, we will win the series. We will give our 200 percent.”

If they indeed win the series, Perera will be a thoroughly satisfied man, as he would be achieving what several of his famous predecessors haven’t in the past. In nine bilateral ODI series between the two countries in India, the best Sri Lanka have mustered so far is a 1-1 result in 1997. It can also put his side under tremendous pressure. But he asserted that his players are used to pressure. “The boys are taking up pressure every time. Everyone including me and the selectors have given them confidence. We were having a bad run for the last 12-13 ODI’s and it is time to put our heads up and go up from here,” he said.

He also informed that Suranga Lakmal, who didn’t attend the practice session on Tuesday, is full fit. “I think Lakmal is 100 percent okay. Only Dhanajaya de Silva is not fit for this match as he has a hamstring injury,” he said.

