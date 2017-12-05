India vs Sri Lanka: Mohammed Shami pukes at Feroz Shah Kotla

Mohammed Shami was seen throwing up at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Screengrab) Mohammed Shami was seen throwing up at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Screengrab)

In spite of pollution levels making all the headlines during the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, skipper Virat Kohli looked unperturbed by the issue. When India returned to bat on Tuesday, Sri Lankan bowlers struggled again and returned to the field with face masks. Seamer Suranga Lakmal looked particularly troubled and started throwing up soon.

But, after Kohli declared the innings and Sri Lanka took the bat again, Indian bowlers came without the masks and looked untroubled by pollution concern. Till Mohammed Shami started puking.

Just after taking a wicket in the sixth over on the fourth day, the right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami was seen holding his chest and started throwing up. The 12th man for India came on the field with medical kit to Shami’s aid. The bowler was changed with spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the next over. The reason for Shami’s sickness remains unknown, but it again shifts the focus on smog in Delhi.

On Monday, Shami had said that pollution levels are definitely a concern but Indian players are used to the conditions. Obviously this pollution is a problem but it wasn’t as much as it was being shown. It could be that we’re used to it,” the right-arm bowler had said.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka seamers Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Gamage struggled on the field and started throwing up. The two bowlers went back to the stadium before a frustrated Virat Kohli had declared the innings.

The dramatic turn of events prompted much criticism over the scheduling of match at the stadium amid pollution concerns. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, at a press conference on Monday, said that the cricket governing body will become more careful about scheduling cricket in the capital city in future.

