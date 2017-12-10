India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer makes ODI debut in Dharamsala

Shreyas Iyer will play his first One-Day international match against Sri Lanka. (Express File Photo) Shreyas Iyer will play his first One-Day international match against Sri Lanka. (Express File Photo)

Mumbai top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer will playing his first One-Day international against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Sunday. The 23-year old batsman, who scored an unbeaten 140* off 131 deliveries for India A against South Africa A, came to the notice of the selectors after he played a mesmerising knock of unbeaten 202 runs against Australia A side in February. Iyer’s double ton, which he completed in just 210 balls, included 27 boundaries and seven sixes.

Later, proving himself in shorter formats, Iyer also hammered 96 runs in 57 balls for Delhi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur during an IPL fixture in May.

The young batsman, who usually bats at no. 3 position, was included in the squad with skipper Virat Kohli given rest for the three-ODI series. Iyer had previously played two T20Is for India against New Zealand, in which he failed to justify his selection. The right-hand batsman scored just 23 and 6 runs in his two innings. He was earlier also called in as cover for Kohli during the fourth Test at Dharamsala against Australia but he was not included in the playing XI.

Before joining the Indian national team, Iyer displayed his skills with the bat for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh last month, in which he played a strong 89-run knock. His performance bore fruits and he was given a call for the limited overs series. With Kohli not part of the team set-up, Iyer has a real chance to prove himself with the bat in the middle order and earn a possible call-up for the 2019 World Cup.

