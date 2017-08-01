Shikhar Dhawan continues to improve himself inch by inch, watch video

Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his first Colombo Test. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his first Colombo Test. (Source: AP)

Despite giving a breathtaking performance in the first Test of the three-match Test series, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned and looking for more improvement. With the second Test scheduled to begin from August 3, Dhawan is trying to make himself better inch by inch. He posted a video on Twitter where the star performer is sweating it out in the gym to keep himself fit. In his post, the Delhi-lad wrote, “Done with my training today. Loving it and moving forward everyday, trying to make myself better in my work inch by inch.. ”

Done with my training today. Loving it and moving forward everyday, trying to make myself better in my work inch by inch.. ☺️☺️💪💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/fsPJLarMR8 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 31 July 2017

The left-handed batsman smashed 190 runs from 168 balls to give the visitors a solid start on Day 1 at the Galle. After registering his career best Test score, Dhawan became the first left-handed Indian opener to hit two centuries in Sri Lanka.

Dhawan scored 126 runs between lunch and his dismissal before Nuwan Pradeep ended his quickfire innings. His knock is the second-highest by an Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag’s 133.

The 31-year old will be playing his first Test at Colombo. During his previous visit to Sri Lanka, Dhawan was ruled of the Colombo Test due to a hairline fracture in his hand.

