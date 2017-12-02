India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan falls to a bizarre ‘one shoe’ catch, watch video

Suranga Lakmal takes bizarre catch of Shikhar Dhawan at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: PTI) Suranga Lakmal takes bizarre catch of Shikhar Dhawan at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: PTI)

The first day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla saw an amusing dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan after Suranga Lakmal lost his shoe while chasing the ball, leading to a bizarre catch. After Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat, Dhawan, who made a brilliant 94 in the Nagpur Test, scored 23 off 35 deliveries before being dismissed by Dilruwan Perera.

In Delhi’s hazy conditions, the Sri Lankan fast-bowler ran from his position to take the catch, but in doing so, somehow lost one of his shoes as well as his balance. Lakmal, however, managed to hold on to the ball before falling on the ground.

Lakmal’s bizarre catch not only drew laughs from his teammates on the field but also Dhawan, who could be seen leaving the ground with a smile on his face.

With a 1-0 series lead under their belt, India aim to continue domination over Sri Lanka as winning this Test will see the hosts equal Australia’s record of nine successive series victories.

India opted to bat after winning the toss and made two changes to their starting eleven. Dhawan replaced KL Rahul and on the other side Mohammed Shami has been included instead of Umesh Yadav.

