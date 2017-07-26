India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan dropped on 32 by Asela Gunaratne

Shikhar Dhawan was hitting boundaries at will and Sri Lanka knew they need to get him out early. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan was hitting boundaries at will and Sri Lanka knew they need to get him out early. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka sprung a surprise in the first session of the Galle Test by bringing on the spinner in the seventh over. They were searching for an early wicket after India won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund provided a steady start despite the latter finding it difficult to middle the ball on a good batting surface.

Sri Lanka managed to get the wicket of Mukund when India’s score was 27 but the main threat remained in Dhawan who was striking the ball in a dominating manner. He was hitting boundaries at will and Sri Lanka knew they need to get him out early.

The chance came as well. In the 13th over, Lahiru Kumara almost sent him back to the pavilion. Kumara’s over was replete with misfields and even a beamer. He then pitched one up to Dhawan and the batsman played a casual drive, which was the only shot that looked sloppy in his innings. It took the outside edge and flew to second slip. Asela Gunaratne had to dive to his left to take the catch and he made contact with the ball. But despite getting both hands to it, Gunaratne failed to hold on to it. It also took a toll on Gunaratne who then walked off the field clutching his wrist that was already bandaged. It was later revealed that he had sustained a fracture to his hand.

Dhawan was batting on 32 at that moment and the extra minutes taken by Gunaratne seemed to let him get his focus back. By the end of the first session, Dhawan had made 64 and India were 115 for the loss of one wicket. He never took his foot off the pedal and cruised to a fifth Test century in the second session.

