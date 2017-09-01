Shardul Thakur faces heat for sharing iconic number 10 India jersey with Sachin Tendulkar

Only in Express
Shardul Thakur made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka on Thursday and the right-hander did begin his career in a decent manner after returning with figures of 1/26 in 7 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka, Shardul Thakur, Sachin Tendulkar, Jersey number 10, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shardul Thakur made ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka on Thursday. (Source: AP)
Pacer Shardul Thakur made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka on Thursday and the right-hander did begin his career in a decent manner after returning with figures of 1/26 in 7 overs. Though, he had a good start on the field, Thakur faced some heat on social media because of his jersey number.

Shardul had a jersey number 10 which was also donned by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar during his playing days. On of the users even went to write that it was only Sachin who was worth wearing this number and no one else. He wrote, “Hey @BCCI , WTH? How can you assign #10 Jersey to @imShard ? There is only one guy worth it & he is retired now. Hope you rectify this asap.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Virat Kohli-led side has been in sublime form on this tour as they clinched a clean sweep win in three-Test series while have now taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in five-math series.

Earlier, India compiled a total of 375/5 in 50 overs after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sarma struck individual hundreds. Kohli scored career’s 29th ODI ton on Thursday. India later bundled out Sri Lanka for 207 to win the match by 168 runs after the home side failed to chase a mammoth target of 376 runs in Colombo.

